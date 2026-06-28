Pictet Asset Management Holding SA Increases Holdings in Marvell Technology, Inc. $MRVL

Pictet Asset Management Holding SA grew its position in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL - Free Report) by 15.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,106,657 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after buying an additional 554,801 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA owned 0.47% of Marvell Technology worth $406,713,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Marvell Technology by 978.3% in the first quarter. Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC now owns 248 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Jessup Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Marvell Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, MidFirst Bank bought a new stake in Marvell Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 83.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Marvell Technology alerts: Sign Up

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on MRVL. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $149.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Loop Capital upgraded Marvell Technology to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Wall Street Zen cut Marvell Technology from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Sunday, March 15th. Finally, KGI Securities upgraded Marvell Technology from a "neutral" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have assigned a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $233.68.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Marvell Technology

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Sandeep Bharathi sold 66,892 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.35, for a total value of $8,719,372.20. Following the transaction, the insider owned 55,199 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $7,195,189.65. The trade was a 54.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 7,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.26, for a total transaction of $1,329,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 739,397 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $131,065,512.22. This represents a 1.00% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 185,127 shares of company stock worth $25,874,325 over the last ninety days. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Marvell Technology Trading Down 5.2%

Shares of Marvell Technology stock opened at $266.77 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $233.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 3.28. The company has a fifty day moving average of $216.75 and a 200 day moving average of $133.30. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.44 and a fifty-two week high of $329.88.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.80. Marvell Technology had a return on equity of 13.83% and a net margin of 28.99%.The business had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.41 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. Marvell Technology has set its Q2 2027 guidance at 0.880-0.980 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marvell Technology Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 30th. Investors of record on Friday, July 10th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 10th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.1%. Marvell Technology's payout ratio is currently 8.22%.

Key Headlines Impacting Marvell Technology

Here are the key news stories impacting Marvell Technology this week:

Positive Sentiment: Marvell reported strong cash generation, with first-quarter fiscal 2027 operating cash flow nearly doubling to a record $638.8 million, supporting the view that AI and data-center demand are translating into real financial performance.

Marvell reported strong cash generation, with first-quarter fiscal 2027 operating cash flow nearly doubling to a record $638.8 million, supporting the view that AI and data-center demand are translating into real financial performance. Positive Sentiment: Recent analyst coverage remained constructive, including BofA raising its price target on MRVL to $365 from $240 while keeping a Buy rating, reinforcing bullish long-term sentiment around AI-chip exposure.

Recent analyst coverage remained constructive, including BofA raising its price target on MRVL to $365 from $240 while keeping a Buy rating, reinforcing bullish long-term sentiment around AI-chip exposure. Positive Sentiment: Technical commentary said MRVL broke above its 20-day moving average, which traders often read as a short-term bullish signal. Article Title

Technical commentary said MRVL broke above its 20-day moving average, which traders often read as a short-term bullish signal. Neutral Sentiment: Marvell also declared a quarterly dividend of $0.06 per share, which is modest and unlikely to materially change the investment thesis. Article Title

Marvell also declared a quarterly dividend of $0.06 per share, which is modest and unlikely to materially change the investment thesis. Neutral Sentiment: Several articles framed MRVL as still having upside potential after its strong year-to-date move, but also noted that valuation is becoming harder to justify versus peers like Broadcom. Article Title

Several articles framed MRVL as still having upside potential after its strong year-to-date move, but also noted that valuation is becoming harder to justify versus peers like Broadcom. Negative Sentiment: Market commentary said Wall Street is dumping some of the biggest AI winners as tech sentiment weakens, which is pressuring Marvell along with other high-momentum semiconductor names. Article Title

Market commentary said Wall Street is dumping some of the biggest AI winners as tech sentiment weakens, which is pressuring Marvell along with other high-momentum semiconductor names. Negative Sentiment: Investors also appeared cautious after Barron’s highlighted that Marvell’s new CFO, Dan Durn, sold stock in his first open-market transaction since joining the company, adding to concerns that the AI rally may be overheating. Article Title

Marvell Technology Company Profile

Marvell Technology Group is a global semiconductor company that designs and develops integrated circuits and related software for data infrastructure, networking, storage and connectivity markets. The company's product portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) solutions, Ethernet physical-layer transceivers (PHYs), switch and switch silicon, optical interconnect components, storage controllers, and security processors. Marvell's technology is used to enable high-performance data centers, carrier networks, enterprise and cloud storage, as well as connectivity in automotive and industrial applications.

Founded in 1995 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, Marvell has grown through both organic development and strategic acquisitions to broaden its capabilities across networking and data interconnect.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRVL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Marvell Technology, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Marvell Technology wasn't on the list.

While Marvell Technology currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here