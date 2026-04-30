Pictet Asset Management Holding SA Increases Position in Sensient Technologies Corporation $SXT

Pictet Asset Management Holding SA grew its position in shares of Sensient Technologies Corporation (NYSE:SXT - Free Report) by 5,807.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 327,654 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock after purchasing an additional 322,108 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA owned approximately 0.77% of Sensient Technologies worth $30,783,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SXT. Salomon & Ludwin LLC grew its position in Sensient Technologies by 146.2% in the 4th quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 293 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Sensient Technologies by 313.5% during the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 306 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in Sensient Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Sensient Technologies by 181.1% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 475 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the period. Finally, Danske Bank A S acquired a new stake in shares of Sensient Technologies in the third quarter valued at $47,000. 90.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SXT shares. Weiss Ratings raised Sensient Technologies from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Sensient Technologies from $115.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Sensient Technologies from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sensient Technologies presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $121.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Sensient Technologies

Sensient Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of Sensient Technologies stock opened at $120.58 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 5.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Sensient Technologies Corporation has a 52 week low of $82.60 and a 52 week high of $129.35. The firm's 50 day moving average is $94.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.57 and a beta of 0.62.

Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.24. Sensient Technologies had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 13.12%. The business had revenue of $435.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $411.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sensient Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.700-3.90 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Sensient Technologies Corporation will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sensient Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 11th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 11th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. Sensient Technologies's payout ratio is 48.38%.

Sensient Technologies Profile

Sensient Technologies Corporation is a global leader in the manufacture and supply of colors, flavors and fragrances for a broad range of end-markets. The company develops and produces ingredients that enhance the appearance, taste and scent of products in the food, beverage, nutraceutical, pharmaceutical, personal care and household sectors. Its portfolio includes natural and synthetic colorants, botanical and artificial flavor systems, fragrance compounds and specialty chemical offerings tailored to customer specifications.

Within its flavor and fragrance division, Sensient provides custom formulations for sweet, savory and umami taste profiles along with fragrance blends for personal care and cosmetic applications.

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