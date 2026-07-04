Pictet Asset Management Holding SA Purchases 9,293 Shares of Curtiss-Wright Corporation $CW

Pictet Asset Management Holding SA grew its position in Curtiss-Wright Corporation (NYSE:CW - Free Report) by 165.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,922 shares of the aerospace company's stock after acquiring an additional 9,293 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA's holdings in Curtiss-Wright were worth $10,164,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Curtiss-Wright in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 53.8% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 60 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 25.9% during the fourth quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC now owns 73 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Curtiss-Wright during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Elyxium Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Curtiss-Wright during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 82.71% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity

In related news, EVP John C. Watts sold 220 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $752.91, for a total transaction of $165,640.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 3,962 shares in the company, valued at $2,983,029.42. This represents a 5.26% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Lynn M. Bamford sold 2,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $721.72, for a total value of $1,804,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 48,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,739,270.48. The trade was a 4.94% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last three months, insiders have sold 3,119 shares of company stock worth $2,257,998. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CW. Citigroup increased their price target on Curtiss-Wright from $775.00 to $793.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird set a $870.00 price objective on Curtiss-Wright in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Weiss Ratings lowered Curtiss-Wright from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $724.00 target price on Curtiss-Wright in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $749.67.

View Our Latest Analysis on CW

Curtiss-Wright Trading Down 0.2%

NYSE:CW opened at $758.94 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $740.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $686.73. Curtiss-Wright Corporation has a one year low of $463.00 and a one year high of $800.00. The firm has a market cap of $28.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.52.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The aerospace company reported $3.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $3.32 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $913.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $863.83 million. Curtiss-Wright had a net margin of 14.17% and a return on equity of 20.00%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.82 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Curtiss-Wright Corporation will post 15.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Curtiss-Wright Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th. Curtiss-Wright's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.62%.

About Curtiss-Wright

Curtiss-Wright Corporation NYSE: CW is a diversified, global engineering company that designs, manufactures and services highly engineered products and integrated systems for the aerospace, defense, and industrial markets. Its offerings span a range of electromechanical, motion control and flow control technologies, including flight control and actuation systems, sensors and avionics components, pumps and valves, power conversion and heat exchangers, and platform integration solutions for marine and ground systems.

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