Pictet Asset Management Holding SA Raises Holdings in BellRing Brands Inc. $BRBR

Pictet Asset Management Holding SA boosted its stake in shares of BellRing Brands Inc. (NYSE:BRBR - Free Report) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,127,834 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 60,005 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA owned 0.94% of BellRing Brands worth $30,147,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of BellRing Brands by 331.4% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,336,800 shares of the company's stock worth $35,733,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026,921 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in BellRing Brands by 820.1% in the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 47,808 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,662,000 after purchasing an additional 42,612 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in BellRing Brands by 1,954.2% in the third quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 206,718 shares of the company's stock worth $7,514,000 after purchasing an additional 196,655 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of BellRing Brands by 17.0% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,520,053 shares of the company's stock valued at $91,604,000 after buying an additional 366,121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Savoir Faire Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of BellRing Brands by 144.4% during the third quarter. Savoir Faire Capital Management L.P. now owns 97,969 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,561,000 after buying an additional 57,879 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.97% of the company's stock.

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BellRing Brands Stock Up 3.9%

BRBR stock opened at $17.59 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 12.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 0.73. BellRing Brands Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.19 and a 52 week high of $79.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.82 and a 200 day moving average of $23.84.

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.06. BellRing Brands had a net margin of 7.88% and a negative return on equity of 64.79%. The business had revenue of $537.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $505.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. BellRing Brands's revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that BellRing Brands Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BRBR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of BellRing Brands from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of BellRing Brands from $32.00 to $24.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of BellRing Brands from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 10th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on BellRing Brands in a research report on Monday, April 13th. They set a "neutral" rating on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of BellRing Brands in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $33.88.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on BellRing Brands

Insider Activity

In other news, Director David Isaiah Finkelstein bought 2,000 shares of BellRing Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.75 per share, for a total transaction of $35,500.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 7,391 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $131,190.25. The trade was a 37.10% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BellRing Brands Company Profile

BellRing Brands, Inc is a consumer packaged goods company specializing in high‐protein, better‐for‐you nutrition products. Formed in March 2020 as a spin‐off from Post Holdings, the company focuses on delivering convenient protein solutions to health‐conscious consumers through a portfolio of well‐known and emerging brands.

The company's product offerings include ready‐to‐drink protein shakes, protein powders, nutrition bars and other performance nutrition items. BellRing Brands' flagship brands include Premier Protein, a line of shakes and bars designed for everyday protein supplementation, as well as Dymatize and PowerBar, which cater to athletes and active individuals seeking advanced sports nutrition formulas.

BellRing Brands markets its products primarily across North America, leveraging relationships with major retailers, wholesale clubs and e-commerce platforms to reach consumers in the United States and Canada.

Further Reading

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