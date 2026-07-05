Pictet Asset Management Holding SA Raises Stock Holdings in InterDigital, Inc. $IDCC

Pictet Asset Management Holding SA increased its holdings in shares of InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC - Free Report) by 38.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,579 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock after acquiring an additional 5,481 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA owned about 0.08% of InterDigital worth $5,913,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IDCC. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of InterDigital by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 146,320 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock valued at $46,585,000 after purchasing an additional 6,494 shares during the period. PFA Pension Forsikringsaktieselskab purchased a new position in InterDigital in the 4th quarter worth about $1,852,000. Inceptionr LLC bought a new stake in InterDigital during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,101,000. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC bought a new stake in InterDigital during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,230,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in InterDigital by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 138,411 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock valued at $44,066,000 after buying an additional 12,767 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.83% of the company's stock.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director John A. Kritzmacher sold 365 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.64, for a total transaction of $100,973.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 16,359 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,525,553.76. This represents a 2.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director John D. Jr. Markley sold 400 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $120,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 11,735 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,520,500. This trade represents a 3.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,872 shares of company stock worth $1,695,109. Insiders own 3.50% of the company's stock.

InterDigital Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IDCC opened at $281.40 on Friday. InterDigital, Inc. has a 12-month low of $213.06 and a 12-month high of $412.60. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $280.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $319.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.27 billion, a PE ratio of 26.50 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.03. InterDigital had a return on equity of 35.25% and a net margin of 44.20%.The firm had revenue of $205.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.45 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. InterDigital has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.410-1.600 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 8.740-11.840 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that InterDigital, Inc. will post 7.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

InterDigital Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 8th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 8th. InterDigital's dividend payout ratio is presently 26.37%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on IDCC. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of InterDigital from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, March 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of InterDigital in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered InterDigital from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $416.67.

Read Our Latest Research Report on InterDigital

About InterDigital

InterDigital, Inc is a mobile and video technology research and development company that designs and licenses wireless communications and video compression innovations. Its patent portfolio encompasses key standards across 3G, 4G LTE and 5G wireless networks, as well as video and multimedia technologies. By focusing on fundamental technology creation rather than device manufacturing, InterDigital delivers core intellectual property to smartphone manufacturers, chipset vendors and telecommunications operators worldwide.

The company's principal services include patent licensing, technology evaluation and consulting.

Further Reading

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