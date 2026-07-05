Pictet Asset Management Holding SA Reduces Stake in Astera Labs, Inc. $ALAB

Pictet Asset Management Holding SA cut its stake in Astera Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALAB - Free Report) by 25.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,968 shares of the company's stock after selling 19,001 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA's holdings in Astera Labs were worth $6,134,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Astera Labs by 167.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 152,453 shares of the company's stock valued at $9,097,000 after acquiring an additional 95,409 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Astera Labs by 213.4% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 11,391 shares of the company's stock worth $680,000 after purchasing an additional 7,756 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC raised its stake in Astera Labs by 917.3% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 4,639 shares of the company's stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 4,183 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Astera Labs by 102.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 112,766 shares of the company's stock valued at $10,196,000 after purchasing an additional 56,952 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Astera Labs by 54.9% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 5,581 shares of the company's stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 1,977 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.47% of the company's stock.

Get Astera Labs alerts: Sign Up

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ALAB shares. Evercore reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $297.00 price target on shares of Astera Labs in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Astera Labs from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Astera Labs from $205.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. TD Cowen raised their target price on Astera Labs from $140.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Rothschild & Co Redburn started coverage on Astera Labs in a research note on Friday, May 1st. They set a "neutral" rating and a $153.00 target price for the company. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $265.75.

View Our Latest Stock Report on ALAB

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Bethany Mayer sold 686 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.04, for a total value of $270,997.44. Following the sale, the director owned 5,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,192,472. The trade was a 11.00% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, COO Sanjay Gajendra sold 400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.30, for a total value of $116,120,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 5,064,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,470,141,033.90. The trade was a 7.32% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 1,981,441 shares of company stock valued at $444,969,514 over the last quarter. 10.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Astera Labs Price Performance

Shares of ALAB opened at $406.42 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $314.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $205.55. The stock has a market cap of $69.66 billion, a PE ratio of 274.61, a P/E/G ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 3.66. Astera Labs, Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.18 and a 1-year high of $499.48.

Astera Labs (NASDAQ:ALAB - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $308.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $292.19 million. Astera Labs had a net margin of 26.72% and a return on equity of 18.49%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 93.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. Astera Labs has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.680-0.700 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Astera Labs, Inc. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Astera Labs

Astera Labs is a fabless semiconductor company that develops connectivity solutions for data center and cloud infrastructure. The firm focuses on addressing signal integrity and link management challenges that arise as server architectures incorporate higher-bandwidth processors and accelerators. Its technology is aimed at improving reliability and performance for high-speed interconnects used in servers, storage systems and compute accelerators.

The company's product portfolio centers on silicon devices and accompanying firmware and software that enhance and manage high-speed links.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Astera Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALAB - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Astera Labs, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Astera Labs wasn't on the list.

While Astera Labs currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here