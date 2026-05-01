Pictet Asset Management Holding SA Sells 11,000 Shares of Canadian National Railway Company $CNI

Pictet Asset Management Holding SA reduced its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway Company (NYSE:CNI - Free Report) TSE: CNR by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 288,085 shares of the transportation company's stock after selling 11,000 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA's holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $28,530,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CNI. Cardinal Point Capital Management ULC boosted its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 28.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cardinal Point Capital Management ULC now owns 124,426 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $11,730,000 after acquiring an additional 27,857 shares during the last quarter. Lincluden Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 4.1% in the third quarter. Lincluden Management Ltd. now owns 434,344 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $40,717,000 after purchasing an additional 17,257 shares in the last quarter. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in Canadian National Railway in the third quarter worth $3,079,000. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Canadian National Railway by 23.3% during the third quarter. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. now owns 83,095 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $7,834,000 after purchasing an additional 15,715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nicola Wealth Management LTD. raised its stake in Canadian National Railway by 13.9% during the third quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. now owns 198,800 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $18,749,000 after purchasing an additional 24,200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.74% of the company's stock.

Canadian National Railway Trading Up 3.9%

Shares of CNI opened at $112.26 on Friday. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $107.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.32. The company has a market cap of $68.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Canadian National Railway Company has a twelve month low of $90.74 and a twelve month high of $115.80.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI - Get Free Report) TSE: CNR last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The transportation company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts' consensus estimates of $1.31. The firm had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.15 billion. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 27.22% and a return on equity of 21.95%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.85 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Canadian National Railway Company will post 5.74 EPS for the current year.

Canadian National Railway Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $0.915 per share. This represents a $3.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 9th. Canadian National Railway's payout ratio is 49.36%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on CNI. Vertical Research raised shares of Canadian National Railway from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, January 5th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on Canadian National Railway from $113.88 to $117.36 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $160.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Canadian National Railway from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $122.04.

View Our Latest Research Report on CNI

Trending Headlines about Canadian National Railway

Here are the key news stories impacting Canadian National Railway this week:

Positive Sentiment: Royal Bank of Canada raised its price target to $178 and kept an "outperform" rating — a very bullish signal showing large upside vs. the current price, which can prompt buying from institutional and retail investors. RBC raises target

Royal Bank of Canada raised its price target to $178 and kept an "outperform" rating — a very bullish signal showing large upside vs. the current price, which can prompt buying from institutional and retail investors. Positive Sentiment: Citigroup raised its target to $124 and reiterated a "buy," presenting additional analyst support and near‑term upside that likely encouraged further buying. Citi raises target

Citigroup raised its target to $124 and reiterated a "buy," presenting additional analyst support and near‑term upside that likely encouraged further buying. Positive Sentiment: CN reported Q1 results with EPS roughly in line or slightly ahead of expectations, revenue roughly flat to modestly up, and management highlighted strong operational/commercial performance; the company also increased the dividend, which supports income‑oriented investors. Q1 results & ops

CN reported Q1 results with EPS roughly in line or slightly ahead of expectations, revenue roughly flat to modestly up, and management highlighted strong operational/commercial performance; the company also increased the dividend, which supports income‑oriented investors. Positive Sentiment: Board declared a quarterly dividend of C$0.915 per share, sustaining a ~3.3% yield — a direct positive for yield-seeking shareholders and a signal of cash‑flow confidence. Dividend declared

Board declared a quarterly dividend of C$0.915 per share, sustaining a ~3.3% yield — a direct positive for yield-seeking shareholders and a signal of cash‑flow confidence. Neutral Sentiment: CN filed a shelf prospectus/US registration to issue debt securities over the next 37 months — this provides funding flexibility (could be for general corporate purposes, refinancing, or growth) but is not immediately dilutive; investors will watch purpose and timing. Shelf prospectus

CN filed a shelf prospectus/US registration to issue debt securities over the next 37 months — this provides funding flexibility (could be for general corporate purposes, refinancing, or growth) but is not immediately dilutive; investors will watch purpose and timing. Neutral Sentiment: CN issued a short statement that it is reviewing Union Pacific/Norfolk Southern's amended merger re‑application to the Surface Transportation Board and will remain engaged — potential long‑term implications for network competition exist, but immediate impact is unclear. Merger statement

CN issued a short statement that it is reviewing Union Pacific/Norfolk Southern's amended merger re‑application to the Surface Transportation Board and will remain engaged — potential long‑term implications for network competition exist, but immediate impact is unclear. Negative Sentiment: Barclays raised its target only slightly to $99 and maintains an "equal weight" view — that target implies downside versus the current price and may limit upside from more cautious investors. Barclays note

About Canadian National Railway

Canadian National Railway Company NYSE: CNI is a Class I freight railway that operates an integrated rail network across Canada and the United States. Headquartered in Montreal, Quebec, CN provides long-haul freight transportation and related logistics services that connect major ports, industrial centers and inland markets throughout North America. Its transcontinental system enables cross-border movement of goods and supports supply chains that span coast-to-coast in Canada and into the central and eastern United States.

CN's core business is the railborne transportation of a broad mix of commodities, including intermodal container traffic, forest and paper products, grain and other agricultural products, metallurgical and industrial products, petroleum and chemical products, coal and automotive shipments.

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