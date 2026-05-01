Pictet Asset Management Holding SA Sells 1,178,416 Shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. $FIS

Pictet Asset Management Holding SA trimmed its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS - Free Report) by 75.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 384,057 shares of the information technology services provider's stock after selling 1,178,416 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA owned 0.07% of Fidelity National Information Services worth $25,524,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the fourth quarter valued at about $202,000. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services in the 4th quarter worth about $463,000. ProVise Management Group LLC grew its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 52,630 shares of the information technology services provider's stock worth $3,498,000 after purchasing an additional 4,478 shares in the last quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC now owns 12,503 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $831,000 after buying an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 24.7% during the 4th quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,494 shares of the information technology services provider's stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.23% of the company's stock.

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Insider Transactions at Fidelity National Information Services

In other news, CEO Stephanie Ferris bought 19,846 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $50.39 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,039.94. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 281,458 shares of the company's stock, valued at $14,182,668.62. This trade represents a 7.59% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FIS. Wolfe Research cut their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $90.00 to $70.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $69.00 to $55.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. Stephens cut their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $70.00 to $53.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $67.10.

Read Our Latest Research Report on FIS

Fidelity National Information Services Stock Performance

NYSE:FIS opened at $46.60 on Friday. The business's fifty day moving average is $48.16 and its 200 day moving average is $57.60. The firm has a market cap of $23.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.84, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.29 and a 52-week high of $82.74.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 24th. The information technology services provider reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.69 by ($0.01). Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 21.21% and a net margin of 3.58%.The company had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.40 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Fidelity National Information Services has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.260-1.300 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 6.220-6.320 EPS. Research analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 6.27 EPS for the current year.

Fidelity National Information Services Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 11th. Fidelity National Information Services's dividend payout ratio is 241.10%.

About Fidelity National Information Services

Fidelity National Information Services NYSE: FIS is a global provider of financial technology solutions and services for banks, capital markets firms, merchants and corporations. The company develops and delivers software, processing, and outsourcing services that support core banking, payments and merchant acquiring, wealth and retirement platforms, risk and compliance, and trading and capital markets operations. Its offerings include cloud-based and on-premises core banking systems, card processing and gateway services, e-commerce and point-of-sale payment solutions, and a range of back-office and advisory services designed to automate and modernize financial operations.

FIS serves a broad international client base across North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Asia-Pacific region through a combination of direct clients and partner channels.

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