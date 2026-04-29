Pictet Asset Management Holding SA Sells 126,964 Shares of Scholar Rock Holding Corporation $SRRK

Pictet Asset Management Holding SA trimmed its stake in Scholar Rock Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:SRRK - Free Report) by 9.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,195,967 shares of the company's stock after selling 126,964 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA owned approximately 1.17% of Scholar Rock worth $52,682,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Scholar Rock in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Scholar Rock in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Scholar Rock in the first quarter worth approximately $77,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Scholar Rock by 970.0% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,322 shares of the company's stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 2,105 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Scholar Rock by 81.6% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,822 shares of the company's stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 1,268 shares during the period. 91.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Activity

In other news, insider Akshay Vaishnaw sold 12,246 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.57, for a total transaction of $607,034.22. Following the transaction, the insider owned 630,542 shares in the company, valued at $31,255,966.94. This represents a 1.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, CEO David Hallal sold 30,615 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.57, for a total transaction of $1,517,585.55. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 1,639,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,246,915.38. This trade represents a 1.83% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 102,736 shares of company stock valued at $4,977,900. 13.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Scholar Rock Stock Performance

Shares of SRRK stock opened at $46.73 on Wednesday. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $46.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.45. The company has a market cap of $5.57 billion, a PE ratio of -13.62 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 6.95, a quick ratio of 6.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Scholar Rock Holding Corporation has a 12-month low of $27.07 and a 12-month high of $51.63.

Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.86) by $0.10. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.64) EPS. Analysts expect that Scholar Rock Holding Corporation will post -3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays increased their price target on Scholar Rock from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Truist Financial increased their price target on Scholar Rock from $44.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Scholar Rock from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Scholar Rock in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Scholar Rock in a report on Monday, April 20th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Scholar Rock has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $55.40.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on SRRK

About Scholar Rock

Scholar Rock is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of protein therapeutics that selectively target growth factors involved in disease processes. The company's research platform is designed to modulate endogenous growth factor activation and signaling with high specificity, aiming to restore normal biological function across a range of disorders. Scholar Rock's approach is distinguished by its emphasis on engineering antibodies and biologics that interact with growth factor precursors or latent complexes rather than the active form, potentially offering improved safety and efficacy profiles.

The company's lead program, SRK-015 (appercept), is an investigational monoclonal antibody targeting the activation of latent myostatin proproteins and is being evaluated for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy (SMA).

Further Reading

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