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Pictet Asset Management Holding SA Sells 1,270,286 Shares of Lam Research Corporation $LRCX

Written by MarketBeat
June 28, 2026
Lam Research logo with Computer and Technology background
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Key Points

  • Pictet Asset Management cut its Lam Research stake by 30.4% in the first quarter, selling 1,270,286 shares and leaving it with 2,905,362 shares valued at about $620.5 million.
  • Wall Street remains constructive on LRCX, with several firms recently raising price targets and the stock holding a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target of $334.43.
  • Lam Research reported strong quarterly results, beating earnings and revenue estimates, while also announcing a quarterly dividend of $0.26 per share to be paid on July 8.
  • Interested in Lam Research? Here are five stocks we like better.

Pictet Asset Management Holding SA lowered its holdings in shares of Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX - Free Report) by 30.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,905,362 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 1,270,286 shares during the period. Lam Research comprises about 0.7% of Pictet Asset Management Holding SA's investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA owned 0.23% of Lam Research worth $620,462,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. PMV Capital Advisers LLC bought a new position in Lam Research during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bayban purchased a new position in Lam Research in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Mcguire Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Lam Research in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Core Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lam Research in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 84.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LRCX. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on Lam Research from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Seaport Research Partners assumed coverage on shares of Lam Research in a report on Monday, May 4th. They set a "buy" rating and a $300.00 price target for the company. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Lam Research from $290.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. B. Riley Financial raised their price target on shares of Lam Research from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald set a $425.00 price objective on shares of Lam Research and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Twenty-eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $334.43.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on LRCX

Key Stories Impacting Lam Research

Here are the key news stories impacting Lam Research this week:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Eric Brandt sold 54,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.80, for a total value of $19,118,600.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 199,205 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $69,881,114. This represents a 21.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Ava Harter sold 6,010 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.66, for a total value of $1,554,546.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 53,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,762,005.30. This represents a 10.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 86,339 shares of company stock worth $27,680,267. Insiders own 0.31% of the company's stock.

Lam Research Price Performance

Shares of Lam Research stock opened at $379.09 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $313.90 and a 200 day moving average of $249.58. Lam Research Corporation has a 52 week low of $90.93 and a 52 week high of $409.75. The company has a market cap of $474.08 billion, a PE ratio of 71.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $5.70 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 30.94% and a return on equity of 66.21%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share. Lam Research has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.500-1.800 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lam Research Corporation will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Lam Research Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 17th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.3%. Lam Research's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.62%.

About Lam Research

(Free Report)

Lam Research Corporation NASDAQ: LRCX is a global supplier of wafer fabrication equipment and services to the semiconductor industry. Founded in 1980 by David K. Lam and headquartered in Fremont, California, the company develops and manufactures systems used in multiple stages of semiconductor device production, including thin film deposition, plasma etch, wafer cleaning and related process modules and automation.

Lam's product portfolio covers core process technologies employed by logic and memory manufacturers, with equipment designed to support advanced-node patterning, 3D NAND and other emerging device architectures.

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Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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