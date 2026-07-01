Pictet Asset Management Holding SA Sells 1,562,765 Shares of CNH Industrial N.V. $CNH

Pictet Asset Management Holding SA cut its holdings in shares of CNH Industrial N.V. (NYSE:CNH - Free Report) by 30.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,612,400 shares of the company's stock after selling 1,562,765 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA owned approximately 0.29% of CNH Industrial worth $39,679,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of CNH Industrial by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 37,764,717 shares of the company's stock worth $409,747,000 after buying an additional 1,834,076 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in CNH Industrial by 45.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 26,824,753 shares of the company's stock worth $247,338,000 after buying an additional 8,332,615 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its position in CNH Industrial by 17.3% in the third quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 26,070,783 shares of the company's stock worth $282,868,000 after acquiring an additional 3,841,999 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in CNH Industrial by 6.3% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 20,843,475 shares of the company's stock worth $226,152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,239,952 shares during the period. Finally, Tweedy Browne Co LLC boosted its stake in CNH Industrial by 51.9% in the fourth quarter. Tweedy Browne Co LLC now owns 20,180,953 shares of the company's stock valued at $186,068,000 after acquiring an additional 6,899,583 shares during the last quarter. 59.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other CNH Industrial news, insider Francesco Vincenzo Mari Tutino sold 48,385 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.13, for a total transaction of $490,140.05. Following the sale, the insider owned 71,926 shares in the company, valued at $728,610.38. This represents a 40.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CNH Industrial Price Performance

CNH opened at $11.23 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.79. CNH Industrial N.V. has a twelve month low of $9.00 and a twelve month high of $14.27. The company has a quick ratio of 10.17, a current ratio of 12.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32. The company has a market capitalization of $13.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.24, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.16.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNH - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.01. CNH Industrial had a net margin of 2.13% and a return on equity of 7.48%. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.80 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. CNH Industrial's revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. CNH Industrial has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.35-0.45 EPS. Equities analysts expect that CNH Industrial N.V. will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CNH shares. Truist Financial set a $16.00 target price on shares of CNH Industrial in a research report on Friday, May 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of CNH Industrial from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $10.50 in a report on Monday, May 11th. Barclays upped their price objective on CNH Industrial from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Weiss Ratings raised CNH Industrial from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a "neutral" rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of CNH Industrial in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $12.77.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CNH

CNH Industrial Company Profile

CNH Industrial N.V. is a global capital goods company specializing in the design, production and sale of agricultural and construction equipment, commercial vehicles and powertrain solutions. The firm operates through five core brands—Case IH and New Holland for agricultural machinery, Case and New Holland for construction equipment, Iveco for light, medium and heavy commercial vehicles, and FPT Industrial for engines and drivetrain components. Established in 2013 through the combination of Fiat Industrial and CNH Global, the company draws on a rich heritage of innovation dating back to pioneering landmarks in farm and construction machinery from the 19th century.

The company's product portfolio encompasses tractors, combines, balers, excavators, backhoe loaders, trucks, vans and bespoke engines for marine, automotive and industrial markets.

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