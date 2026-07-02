Pictet Asset Management Holding SA Sells 1,982,457 Shares of Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. $SHLS

Pictet Asset Management Holding SA lessened its position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS - Free Report) by 41.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,750,488 shares of the company's stock after selling 1,982,457 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA owned about 1.64% of Shoals Technologies Group worth $18,098,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHLS. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Shoals Technologies Group by 57.7% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,756 shares of the company's stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares during the period. USA Financial Formulas bought a new stake in shares of Shoals Technologies Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Shoals Technologies Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Shoals Technologies Group by 468.3% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 15,519 shares of the company's stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 12,788 shares during the period. Finally, Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY bought a new position in Shoals Technologies Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $70,000.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on SHLS. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $8.50 to $9.50 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Barclays upped their price objective on Shoals Technologies Group from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Shoals Technologies Group from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Shoals Technologies Group from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised shares of Shoals Technologies Group from a "sell (d)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $9.79.

View Our Latest Analysis on SHLS

Shoals Technologies Group Stock Up 2.2%

Shares of Shoals Technologies Group stock opened at $10.12 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.70. Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.43 and a 1 year high of $13.18.

Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. Shoals Technologies Group had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 6.27%.The business had revenue of $140.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $129.16 million. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 74.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Dominic Bardos sold 54,449 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.48, for a total transaction of $461,727.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 394,979 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,349,421.92. This represents a 12.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Bobbie Lee King, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.41, for a total transaction of $104,100.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 98,918 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,029,736.38. The trade was a 9.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders own 0.81% of the company's stock.

About Shoals Technologies Group

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc is a leading provider of electrical balance-of-system (BOS) solutions for the solar energy industry. The company designs, engineers and manufactures a comprehensive portfolio of products, including junction boxes, combiner boxes, cable assemblies, power distribution units and monitoring systems. These components are critical to interconnecting photovoltaic modules, optimizing energy output and ensuring safe, reliable performance across solar installations.

Founded in 1996 and headquartered in Portland, Tennessee, Shoals has grown its manufacturing and operations footprint to serve customers around the globe.

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