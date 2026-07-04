Pictet Asset Management Holding SA Sells 27,289 Shares of F5, Inc. $FFIV

Pictet Asset Management Holding SA decreased its position in F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV - Free Report) by 51.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,632 shares of the network technology company's stock after selling 27,289 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA's holdings in F5 were worth $7,412,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new stake in shares of F5 in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of F5 by 109.8% during the 4th quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 107 shares of the network technology company's stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Elyxium Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of F5 during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its holdings in F5 by 113.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 124 shares of the network technology company's stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in F5 by 64.5% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 153 shares of the network technology company's stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. 90.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on FFIV. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of F5 from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an "underperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Evercore upgraded shares of F5 from an "in-line" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $475.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of F5 in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Needham & Company LLC restated a "hold" rating on shares of F5 in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of F5 from $340.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $382.67.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on FFIV

F5 Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FFIV opened at $408.14 on Friday. F5, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $223.76 and a fifty-two week high of $427.54. The stock has a market cap of $23.03 billion, a PE ratio of 33.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $376.86 and a 200-day moving average of $313.24.

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The network technology company reported $3.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $3.47 by $0.43. F5 had a return on equity of 21.50% and a net margin of 21.96%.The business had revenue of $811.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $783.82 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.42 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. F5 has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 3.910-4.030 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 16.250-16.550 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that F5, Inc. will post 12.78 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at F5

In related news, EVP Thomas Dean Fountain sold 1,328 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.58, for a total transaction of $439,010.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 8,060 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,664,474.80. The trade was a 14.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Elizabeth Buse sold 1,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $399.35, for a total transaction of $399,350.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 4,947 shares in the company, valued at $1,975,584.45. This trade represents a 16.82% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 22,579 shares of company stock valued at $7,836,860. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company's stock.

F5 Profile

F5 Inc NASDAQ: FFIV specializes in application services and delivery networking, helping organizations ensure the availability, performance and security of their applications. The company's core offerings include advanced load balancing, traffic management and application security solutions designed to optimize user experiences and protect against threats such as distributed denial-of-service (DDoS) attacks and web application exploits.

At the heart of F5's product portfolio is the BIG-IP platform, which provides a suite of software modules for local and global traffic management, secure web application firewalling and DNS service delivery.

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