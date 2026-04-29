Pictet Asset Management Holding SA Sells 328,267 Shares of IDEX Corporation $IEX

Pictet Asset Management Holding SA decreased its position in shares of IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX - Free Report) by 44.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 411,060 shares of the industrial products company's stock after selling 328,267 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA owned about 0.55% of IDEX worth $73,147,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Empowered Funds LLC raised its holdings in IDEX by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 1,646 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC raised its holdings in IDEX by 41.1% during the 4th quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 199 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in IDEX by 61.0% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 198 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in IDEX by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 577 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of IDEX by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,661 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $829,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.96% of the company's stock.

IDEX Price Performance

IEX opened at $205.17 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The company has a market capitalization of $15.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.99. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $198.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $187.34. IDEX Corporation has a 1 year low of $157.25 and a 1 year high of $217.15.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $899.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $882.00 million. IDEX had a net margin of 13.98% and a return on equity of 15.03%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.04 EPS. IDEX has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.730-1.780 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 8.150-8.35 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that IDEX Corporation will post 8.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on IEX. Argus raised shares of IDEX from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $240.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 6th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of IDEX from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of IDEX in a research report on Friday, March 27th. They set a "market perform" rating and a $214.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird set a $247.00 price objective on shares of IDEX in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of IDEX from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $228.90.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on IDEX

IDEX Profile

IDEX Corporation is a diversified industrial manufacturer specializing in the design, production and distribution of highly engineered fluidics systems, measurement technologies and safety solutions. The company's core offerings include positive-displacement pumps, flow meters, valves, sampling systems and analytical instruments that serve a wide range of end markets such as water treatment, chemical processing, energy, food and beverage, and life sciences. Through its focus on precision engineering and proprietary material science, IDEX delivers products designed for reliability in demanding applications.

Operations at IDEX are organized into three principal segments.

Further Reading

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