Pictet Asset Management Holding SA Sells 43,719 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. $ADI

Pictet Asset Management Holding SA lowered its stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI - Free Report) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,202,164 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 43,719 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA owned about 0.25% of Analog Devices worth $382,426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,215,516,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 42.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,715,095 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $2,634,734,000 after buying an additional 2,912,666 shares in the last quarter. Amundi boosted its stake in Analog Devices by 44.8% during the third quarter. Amundi now owns 6,215,129 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $1,507,740,000 after buying an additional 1,922,302 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Analog Devices by 29.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 4,829,931 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $1,186,714,000 after buying an additional 1,091,004 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in Analog Devices by 3,456.2% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,059,726 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $287,398,000 after buying an additional 1,029,927 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.81% of the company's stock.

Get Analog Devices alerts: Sign Up

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on ADI. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a "market perform" rating and issued a $430.00 price objective on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Analog Devices from $410.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $400.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $364.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $400.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have assigned a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $434.43.

View Our Latest Analysis on Analog Devices

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Ray Stata sold 1,416 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $398.11, for a total transaction of $563,723.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 118,759 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $47,279,145.49. This trade represents a 1.18% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, SVP Martin Cotter sold 17,594 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $418.00, for a total value of $7,354,292.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 56,332 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $23,546,776. The trade was a 23.80% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders have sold 101,442 shares of company stock valued at $40,422,954. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company's stock.

Analog Devices Trading Down 7.4%

Shares of NASDAQ ADI opened at $387.14 on Friday. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $218.37 and a 1-year high of $445.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The business's 50 day moving average is $408.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $345.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $188.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.52, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.18.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The semiconductor company reported $3.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.89 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.51 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 14.37% and a net margin of 26.01%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.85 EPS. Analog Devices has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 3.150-3.450 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 12.41 EPS for the current year.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 2nd were given a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 2nd. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. Analog Devices's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.38%.

Key Stories Impacting Analog Devices

Here are the key news stories impacting Analog Devices this week:

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc NASDAQ: ADI is a multinational semiconductor company that designs, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of analog, mixed-signal and digital signal processing integrated circuits. Founded in 1965 by Ray Stata and Matthew Lorber, the company has grown into a leading supplier of components that convert, condition and process real-world signals for electronic systems. Analog Devices is headquartered in Massachusetts and serves customers around the world across multiple end markets.

The company's product lineup includes data converters (ADCs and DACs), amplifiers, power management ICs, radio-frequency (RF) and microwave components, sensors and MEMS devices, signal chain and isolation products, timing and clocking solutions, and embedded processors and software for system-level design.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Analog Devices, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Analog Devices wasn't on the list.

While Analog Devices currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here