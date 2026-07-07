Pictet Asset Management Holding SA Sells 60,862 Shares of BXP, Inc. $BXP

Pictet Asset Management Holding SA lowered its stake in BXP, Inc. (NYSE:BXP - Free Report) by 67.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,267 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after selling 60,862 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA's holdings in BXP were worth $1,519,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Elyxium Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of BXP during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in BXP by 892.5% in the 4th quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 397 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new position in BXP in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its position in BXP by 109.4% in the fourth quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 513 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming boosted its position in BXP by 45.5% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 617 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. 98.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Michael E. Labelle sold 26,113 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.35, for a total transaction of $1,732,597.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 5,839 shares of the company's stock, valued at $387,417.65. This represents a 81.73% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Eric G. Kevorkian sold 2,000 shares of BXP stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.85, for a total transaction of $119,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 311 shares in the company, valued at $18,613.35. This trade represents a 86.54% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 33,176 shares of company stock valued at $2,151,552. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company's stock.

BXP Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of NYSE:BXP traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $69.69. The company's stock had a trading volume of 40,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,125,377. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.02, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.01. BXP, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.72 and a fifty-two week high of $79.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 4.22 and a current ratio of 4.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $62.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.08.

BXP (NYSE:BXP - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.58 by ($0.94). BXP had a return on equity of 4.13% and a net margin of 9.09%.The company had revenue of $872.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $843.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.64 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. BXP has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.690-1.710 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that BXP, Inc. will post 6.95 earnings per share for the current year.

BXP Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.0%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 30th. BXP's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 140.70%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of BXP from $66.00 to $61.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on BXP from $79.00 to $70.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on BXP from $69.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of BXP from $82.00 to $79.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of BXP from $70.00 to $64.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BXP has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $71.20.

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BXP Company Profile

Boston Properties, Inc NYSE: BXP is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in the ownership, management, and development of Class A office properties across major U.S. markets. Headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts, the company's portfolio comprises high-quality office buildings, mixed-use developments and select retail assets designed to serve leading corporations in key metropolitan areas.

Established in 1970 by Mortimer B. Zuckerman, Boston Properties has grown through disciplined acquisitions and strategic ground-up developments.

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