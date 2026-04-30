Pictet Asset Management Holding SA Sells 691,967 Shares of Starbucks Corporation $SBUX

Pictet Asset Management Holding SA decreased its position in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX - Free Report) by 57.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 504,870 shares of the coffee company's stock after selling 691,967 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA's holdings in Starbucks were worth $42,515,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

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Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 86.5% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 176,722 shares of the coffee company's stock worth $16,126,000 after purchasing an additional 81,952 shares during the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. increased its stake in Starbucks by 47.0% in the 2nd quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 3,642 shares of the coffee company's stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 1,164 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in Starbucks in the 2nd quarter valued at $288,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its position in Starbucks by 92.8% during the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 5,225 shares of the coffee company's stock worth $479,000 after buying an additional 2,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 112,710 shares of the coffee company's stock worth $10,328,000 after buying an additional 7,978 shares during the last quarter. 72.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Key Headlines Impacting Starbucks

Here are the key news stories impacting Starbucks this week:

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Sara Kelly sold 2,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.12, for a total value of $242,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 59,609 shares in the company, valued at $5,789,226.08. The trade was a 4.03% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brady Brewer sold 1,641 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.12, for a total value of $159,373.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 86,605 shares in the company, valued at $8,411,077.60. The trade was a 1.86% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders sold 6,958 shares of company stock worth $667,464. Insiders own 0.03% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SBUX shares. New Street Research set a $90.00 target price on Starbucks in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. Bank of America set a $114.00 price target on Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and set a $115.00 price target (up from $110.00) on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Starbucks in a report on Monday, March 9th. They issued a "peer perform" rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Starbucks from $112.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Starbucks has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $106.93.

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Starbucks Trading Up 8.4%

SBUX stock opened at $105.50 on Thursday. Starbucks Corporation has a 1-year low of $75.50 and a 1-year high of $107.27. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $96.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.20 billion, a PE ratio of 87.19, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.95.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The coffee company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.06. Starbucks had a net margin of 3.63% and a negative return on equity of 28.66%. The firm had revenue of $9.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $9.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Starbucks has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.250-2.450 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Starbucks Corporation will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. Starbucks's dividend payout ratio is currently 187.88%.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation is a global coffeehouse chain and roaster that operates, licenses and franchises coffee shops and related retail businesses. Founded in Seattle, Washington in 1971 by Jerry Baldwin, Zev Siegl and Gordon Bowker, the company grew from a single store focused on whole-bean coffee and equipment into a broad consumer-facing brand. Howard Schultz, who joined the company later and served in senior leadership roles, is widely credited with transforming Starbucks into a mass-market specialty coffee retailer and expanding its footprint internationally.

Starbucks' core activities center on the retail sale of hot and cold specialty beverages, whole-bean and packaged coffees, teas and ready-to-drink products, along with complementary food items and merchandise such as mugs and brewing equipment.

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