Pictet Asset Management Holding SA Sells 73,064 Shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. $FNF

Pictet Asset Management Holding SA cut its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF - Free Report) by 8.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 782,125 shares of the financial services provider's stock after selling 73,064 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA owned 0.28% of Fidelity National Financial worth $42,696,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

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Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Windacre Partnership LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 31.0% in the third quarter. Windacre Partnership LLC now owns 18,905,100 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $1,143,569,000 after purchasing an additional 4,477,900 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,469,029 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $572,782,000 after buying an additional 31,318 shares during the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its position in Fidelity National Financial by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 5,258,399 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $318,081,000 after buying an additional 574,189 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Fidelity National Financial by 75.4% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 5,057,355 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $304,503,000 after buying an additional 2,174,220 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 167.8% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,741,145 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $286,792,000 after acquiring an additional 2,970,460 shares during the last quarter. 81.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FNF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $71.00 to $67.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 10th. Barclays cut their target price on Fidelity National Financial from $63.00 to $54.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 6th. National Bank Financial set a $67.00 price target on Fidelity National Financial in a research report on Friday, April 10th. Wall Street Zen cut Fidelity National Financial from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, January 26th. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered Fidelity National Financial from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $62.67.

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Fidelity National Financial Trading Down 0.6%

Shares of FNF opened at $52.35 on Thursday. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $48.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.63, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.78 and a 1-year high of $65.33.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.51 by ($0.10). Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 15.06% and a net margin of 4.17%.The company had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.34 earnings per share. Fidelity National Financial's quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 6 EPS for the current year.

Fidelity National Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th were given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 17th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.0%. Fidelity National Financial's dividend payout ratio is currently 97.65%.

About Fidelity National Financial

Fidelity National Financial NYSE: FNF is a leading provider of title insurance and transaction services to the real estate and mortgage industries. The company underwrites title insurance policies that protect property owners and lenders against title defects, liens, and other encumbrances. Alongside its core title insurance operations, FNF offers escrow and closing services, e-recording solutions, and real estate data and analytics through a network of agents and underwriters.

FNF operates through two primary segments: Title Insurance and Specialty Insurance and Services.

Further Reading

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