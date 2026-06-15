Piedmont Capital Management LLC NC Takes $2.59 Million Position in American Express Company $AXP

Piedmont Capital Management LLC NC acquired a new stake in shares of American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 7,012 shares of the payment services company's stock, valued at approximately $2,594,000. American Express comprises about 1.7% of Piedmont Capital Management LLC NC's holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp grew its stake in shares of American Express by 10.0% during the third quarter. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp now owns 308 shares of the payment services company's stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of American Express by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,214 shares of the payment services company's stock valued at $465,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Lantz Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of American Express by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 808 shares of the payment services company's stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Network Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Express by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Financial Management Network Inc. now owns 3,740 shares of the payment services company's stock valued at $1,394,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of American Express by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 2,620 shares of the payment services company's stock valued at $969,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. 84.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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American Express Stock Down 0.0%

NYSE AXP opened at $325.37 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $222.01 billion, a PE ratio of 20.30, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.06. American Express Company has a 1 year low of $286.15 and a 1 year high of $387.49. The business's 50-day moving average is $315.83 and its 200 day moving average is $335.85.

American Express (NYSE:AXP - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The payment services company reported $4.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.01 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $14.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $18.60 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 33.95% and a net margin of 15.13%.American Express's quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.64 earnings per share. American Express has set its FY 2026 guidance at 17.300-17.900 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that American Express Company will post 17.59 earnings per share for the current year.

American Express Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 2nd. American Express's payout ratio is presently 23.71%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on AXP shares. Weiss Ratings cut American Express from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on American Express from $400.00 to $360.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on American Express from $395.00 to $385.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on American Express from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on American Express from $375.00 to $325.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $359.05.

Read Our Latest Analysis on AXP

American Express Profile

American Express is a global financial services company primarily known for its payment card products, travel services and merchant network. Founded in 1850 as an express mail business, the company evolved through the 20th century into a payments and travel-focused organization. Its core activities include issuing consumer and commercial charge and credit cards, operating a global card acceptance and processing network, and providing travel-related services and customer loyalty programs.

American Express issues a range of products for individuals, small businesses and large corporations, including personal cards, business and corporate cards, and co‑brand partnerships with airlines, hotels and retailers.

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