Pier Capital LLC Acquires 102,770 Shares of Lindblad Expeditions $LIND

Pier Capital LLC raised its holdings in Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND - Free Report) by 21.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 577,479 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 102,770 shares during the quarter. Lindblad Expeditions accounts for approximately 1.3% of Pier Capital LLC's holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Pier Capital LLC owned approximately 1.04% of Lindblad Expeditions worth $8,327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Lindblad Expeditions in the 4th quarter valued at $145,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Lindblad Expeditions by 57.9% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 833,372 shares of the company's stock valued at $12,017,000 after buying an additional 305,704 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lindblad Expeditions in the 4th quarter worth about $1,709,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 122.6% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 78,241 shares of the company's stock worth $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 43,093 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its holdings in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 120,331 shares of the company's stock worth $1,735,000 after purchasing an additional 958 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.94% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LIND shares. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of Lindblad Expeditions from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, February 27th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Lindblad Expeditions from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Lindblad Expeditions in a report on Monday, March 16th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Lindblad Expeditions from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, January 12th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Lindblad Expeditions in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Lindblad Expeditions has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $22.25.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Lindblad Expeditions

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Jr. Thomas S. Smith sold 56,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.57, for a total value of $983,920.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 45,488 shares in the company, valued at $799,224.16. This trade represents a 55.18% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director John M. Fahey, Jr. sold 7,768 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.66, for a total transaction of $137,182.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 122,986 shares in the company, valued at $2,171,932.76. This represents a 5.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Company insiders own 34.00% of the company's stock.

Lindblad Expeditions News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Lindblad Expeditions this week:

Lindblad Expeditions Trading Down 2.5%

Lindblad Expeditions stock opened at $21.15 on Friday. Lindblad Expeditions has a 1 year low of $9.63 and a 1 year high of $22.34. The company has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of -39.17 and a beta of 2.21. The company's 50-day moving average is $18.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.07.

Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $208.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.24 million. Research analysts forecast that Lindblad Expeditions will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

Lindblad Expeditions Profile

Lindblad Expeditions NASDAQ: LIND is a global leader in expedition cruising, specializing in immersive small-ship voyages to some of the world's most remote and wildlife-rich regions. The company operates a fleet of purpose-built vessels designed to navigate challenging waters and shorelines, offering guests up-close encounters with natural environments such as the polar ice caps, the Galápagos Islands, Costa Rica's rainforests and the waterways of Alaska, Patagonia and the Arctic.

Founded on the pioneering spirit of Lars-Eric Lindblad, regarded as the father of expedition travel, Lindblad Expeditions carries forward a legacy of discovery that dates back to the 1960s.

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