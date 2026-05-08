Pier Capital LLC Invests $3.88 Million in MP Materials Corp. $MP

Pier Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 76,811 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,880,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in MP Materials during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Financial Consulate Inc. increased its position in MP Materials by 555.3% during the fourth quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 557 shares of the company's stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in MP Materials by 75.9% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 642 shares of the company's stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its position in MP Materials by 106.2% during the third quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 635 shares of the company's stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in MP Materials during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. 52.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of MP Materials in a research report on Monday, April 20th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of MP Materials in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. TD Securities raised shares of MP Materials to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Monday, February 9th. William Blair reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of MP Materials in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of MP Materials from $71.00 to $62.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $79.08.

View Our Latest Stock Report on MP Materials

MP Materials Stock Down 4.8%

MP stock opened at $69.14 on Friday. MP Materials Corp. has a twelve month low of $18.64 and a twelve month high of $100.25. The company has a market cap of $12.28 billion, a PE ratio of -132.96 and a beta of 1.90. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $58.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.65. The company has a quick ratio of 6.67, a current ratio of 7.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

MP Materials (NYSE:MP - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.04. MP Materials had a negative return on equity of 4.28% and a negative net margin of 38.26%.The business had revenue of $90.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.82 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.12) earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 49.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that MP Materials Corp. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at MP Materials

In related news, CEO James H. Litinsky sold 259,179 shares of MP Materials stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.03, for a total transaction of $16,595,231.37. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 12,505,965 shares of the company's stock, valued at $800,756,938.95. This trade represents a 2.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Ryan Corbett sold 46,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $2,760,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 129,017 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $7,741,020. This represents a 26.28% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 346,000 shares of company stock worth $21,969,816. 8.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Key Headlines Impacting MP Materials

Here are the key news stories impacting MP Materials this week:

MP Materials Company Profile

MP Materials Corporation operates as a vertically integrated producer of rare earth materials in North America. The company owns and manages the Mountain Pass Rare Earth Mine and Processing Facility in California, the only commercially viable rare earth mining and processing site in the United States. MP Materials extracts, separates and refines critical rare earth elements—such as neodymium, praseodymium, and cerium—which are essential inputs for permanent magnets used in electric vehicles, wind turbines, and various defense applications.

The Mountain Pass mine first began commercial rare earth production in the 1950s and was later operated by Molycorp until its bankruptcy in 2015.

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