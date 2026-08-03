Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co Has $10.07 Million Stock Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. $HD

Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co lowered its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD - Free Report) by 10.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,611 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock after selling 3,680 shares during the quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co's holdings in Home Depot were worth $10,067,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gator Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at $3,693,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in Home Depot by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 1,240,478 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock worth $426,848,000 after buying an additional 7,180 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel boosted its stake in Home Depot by 24.8% during the fourth quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel now owns 108,306 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock worth $37,268,000 after buying an additional 21,545 shares in the last quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Home Depot by 36.0% in the 4th quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc. now owns 19,478 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock valued at $6,703,000 after buying an additional 5,152 shares during the period. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its holdings in Home Depot by 320.4% in the 4th quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 11,292 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock valued at $3,886,000 after buying an additional 8,606 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.86% of the company's stock.

Home Depot Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of NYSE HD opened at $332.72 on Monday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $289.10 and a 1-year high of $426.75. The company has a 50-day moving average of $332.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $343.86. The company has a market cap of $331.77 billion, a PE ratio of 23.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.02. Home Depot had a net margin of 8.41% and a return on equity of 117.24%. The business had revenue of $41.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $41.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.56 earnings per share. Home Depot's revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Home Depot has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.690-15.278 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 4th were paid a $2.33 dividend. This represents a $9.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 4th. Home Depot's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.19%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on HD. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $405.00 to $310.00 and set a "market perform" rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 18th. Gordon Haskett upped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $320.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Friday, June 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Home Depot from $409.00 to $390.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $415.00 to $385.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Argus cut their price target on shares of Home Depot from $425.00 to $400.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $371.71.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on HD

Key Headlines Impacting Home Depot

Here are the key news stories impacting Home Depot this week:

Positive Sentiment: Leadership realignment targets growth: Home Depot is combining its merchandising, customer experience and Pro-focused operations to create a more seamless customer experience and capture a larger share of the estimated $1.2 trillion home-improvement market. Management says the changes are intended to strengthen the core business, improve innovation and win more professional customers. The Home Depot Announces Organizational Realignment

Home Depot is combining its merchandising, customer experience and Pro-focused operations to create a more seamless customer experience and capture a larger share of the estimated $1.2 trillion home-improvement market. Management says the changes are intended to strengthen the core business, improve innovation and win more professional customers. Positive Sentiment: Greater investment in digital advertising: Home Depot is reportedly among the major brands increasing advertising on ChatGPT as OpenAI expands its mobile advertising business. If effective, the channel could help the retailer reach consumers researching home projects and drive online sales. Brands Betting Bigger on ChatGPT Ads

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc NYSE: HD is a leading home improvement retailer that operates large-format stores and an integrated online platform offering a broad range of products and services for do-it-yourself consumers, professional contractors and businesses. The company was founded in 1978 by Bernard Marcus and Arthur Blank and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. Since opening its first stores at the end of the 1970s, Home Depot has grown into a multinational retailer known for its orange-branded stores and wide assortment of home improvement merchandise.

Home Depot's core business includes the sale of building materials, lumber, tools, hardware, appliances, paint, plumbing and electrical supplies, lawn and garden products, and home décor.

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