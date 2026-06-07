Pinebridge Investments LLC Invests $11.86 Million in Dollar General Corporation $DG

Pinebridge Investments LLC acquired a new position in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 89,356 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $11,864,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,309,045 shares of the company's stock worth $3,625,822,000 after purchasing an additional 412,542 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Dollar General by 9.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,963,378 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,133,065,000 after purchasing an additional 913,373 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Dollar General by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,707,809 shares of the company's stock valued at $754,857,000 after purchasing an additional 42,936 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in Dollar General by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,316,155 shares of the company's stock valued at $440,286,000 after purchasing an additional 68,723 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Dollar General by 3.6% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,811,797 shares of the company's stock valued at $290,599,000 after purchasing an additional 96,825 shares during the period. 91.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Dollar General Price Performance

DG stock opened at $103.57 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Dollar General Corporation has a 52-week low of $95.11 and a 52-week high of $158.23. The stock's 50 day moving average is $113.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $128.56. The company has a market capitalization of $22.85 billion, a PE ratio of 14.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.26.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 2nd. The company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.11. Dollar General had a return on equity of 18.65% and a net margin of 3.63%.The company had revenue of $10.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.78 EPS. Dollar General's revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Dollar General has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.200-7.450 EPS. Analysts predict that Dollar General Corporation will post 7.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dollar General Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 7th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.3%. Dollar General's payout ratio is currently 33.38%.

Dollar General News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Dollar General this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

DG has been the topic of several analyst reports. HSBC dropped their target price on Dollar General from $141.00 to $125.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp reiterated a "sector weight" rating on shares of Dollar General in a report on Friday, March 13th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on Dollar General from $140.00 to $125.00 and set a "market perform" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Dollar General from $155.00 to $135.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James Financial reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $145.00 target price on shares of Dollar General in a report on Wednesday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eighteen have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $131.27.

View Our Latest Research Report on Dollar General

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corporation is a U.S.-based variety and discount retailer operating a large network of small-format stores that serve primarily rural and suburban communities. The company is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker DG and is headquartered in the Nashville/Goodlettsville, Tennessee area. Founded in 1939, Dollar General has grown from a regional operation into one of the nation's prominent low-price retailers focused on convenience and value.

Dollar General's stores offer a wide assortment of everyday consumables and household goods, including food and beverage items, cleaning supplies, health and beauty products, paper goods, apparel basics, seasonal merchandise and small household items.

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