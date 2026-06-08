Pinebridge Investments LLC Makes New $2.79 Million Investment in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. $REXR

Pinebridge Investments LLC bought a new position in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 72,096 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock, valued at approximately $2,792,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. lifted its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 323,592 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $12,529,000 after purchasing an additional 63,313 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new stake in Rexford Industrial Realty during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,111,000. Vestcor Inc acquired a new stake in Rexford Industrial Realty during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,794,000. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty by 175.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,994,915 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $82,011,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269,603 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AR Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty by 28.2% during the third quarter. AR Asset Management Inc. now owns 77,050 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $3,168,000 after purchasing an additional 16,950 shares during the last quarter. 99.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Activity at Rexford Industrial Realty

In other Rexford Industrial Realty news, CEO Michael S. Frankel sold 23,132 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.29, for a total value of $816,328.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 560,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,776,727.74. This represents a 3.96% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel David E. Lanzer sold 33,299 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.47, for a total transaction of $1,181,115.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel owned 33,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,181,115.53. This represents a 50.00% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

REXR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Evercore raised shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from an "in-line" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $40.00 price target on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $41.46.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on REXR

Rexford Industrial Realty Stock Down 0.0%

Shares of NYSE:REXR opened at $34.07 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. The company has a market cap of $7.69 billion, a PE ratio of 36.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.21. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.14 and a 52 week high of $44.38. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.53.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $242.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $243.79 million. Rexford Industrial Realty had a net margin of 23.25% and a return on equity of 2.64%. The company's revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. Rexford Industrial Realty has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.370-2.42 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Rexford Industrial Realty Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.435 dividend. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.1%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 30th. Rexford Industrial Realty's dividend payout ratio is currently 187.10%.

Rexford Industrial Realty Profile

Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc NYSE: REXR is a real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in the acquisition, ownership and operation of industrial properties in Southern California. The company's portfolio is concentrated in infill locations across key supply-chain markets, where it targets modern distribution centers, logistics facilities and light manufacturing spaces. Rexford's strategy emphasizes buildings that offer proximity to major transportation routes and labor pools, catering to tenants in e-commerce, third-party logistics and manufacturing industries.

Since its founding in 2013, Rexford Industrial Realty has executed a disciplined growth plan driven by property acquisitions, selective development projects and strategic value-add initiatives.

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