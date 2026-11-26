PineStone Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT - Free Report) by 5.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,437,447 shares of the software giant's stock after selling 149,240 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for about 8.3% of PineStone Asset Management Inc.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. PineStone Asset Management Inc.'s holdings in Microsoft were worth $1,250,167,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MSFT. Central Bank & Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 37,923 shares of the software giant's stock valued at $19,451,000 after buying an additional 1,052 shares during the last quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Microsoft by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC now owns 55,236 shares of the software giant's stock valued at $20,604,000 after purchasing an additional 3,546 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 229,490 shares of the software giant's stock worth $85,604,000 after buying an additional 8,773 shares in the last quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,652,000. Finally, Dearborn Partners LLC purchased a new position in Microsoft in the second quarter valued at $75,641,000. 71.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Microsoft News Roundup

These are some of the MSFT news items that stood out recently:

Positive Sentiment: Microsoft and BNY completed a pilot in which AI agents negotiated a U.S. Treasury bill trade, offering a practical example of AI being applied to financial markets. BNY and Microsoft Let AI Agents Haggle Over Treasurys

Microsoft and BNY completed a pilot in which AI agents negotiated a U.S. Treasury bill trade, offering a practical example of AI being applied to financial markets. Neutral Sentiment: After a nearly 24-hour Microsoft 365 disruption on Nov. 12–13, reportedly tied to a Windows scalability defect, Microsoft launched a “Code Red” effort and set a goal of resolving future critical incidents worldwide within an hour. The response could improve resilience, though the outage highlights execution and reliability risks. Microsoft declares 'Code Red' after historic outage, internal memos show

After a nearly 24-hour Microsoft 365 disruption on Nov. 12–13, reportedly tied to a Windows scalability defect, Microsoft launched a “Code Red” effort and set a goal of resolving future critical incidents worldwide within an hour. The response could improve resilience, though the outage highlights execution and reliability risks. Negative Sentiment: The outage may undermine customer confidence in Microsoft’s cloud and productivity services. Broader technology-sector weakness, inflation concerns, and tariff worries also weighed on shares, according to market coverage. What's Going On With Microsoft Stock Today?

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Friday, November 6th. They issued a "buy" rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an "overweight" rating on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Piper Sandler reissued an "overweight" rating on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. BMO Capital Markets set a $610.00 target price on Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an "outperform" rating on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-seven have given a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Microsoft has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $612.48.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on MSFT

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 86,525 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $501.46, for a total transaction of $43,388,826.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 486,763 shares of the company's stock, valued at $244,092,173.98. This represents a 15.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Takeshi Numoto sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $531.00, for a total transaction of $2,655,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 54,412 shares in the company, valued at $28,892,772. The trade was a 8.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 147,809 shares of company stock valued at $74,769,646 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.03% of the company's stock.

Microsoft Price Performance

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $489.93 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $519.55 and a 200-day moving average of $444.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.22. Microsoft Corporation has a 52 week low of $349.20 and a 52 week high of $559.15. The company has a market capitalization of $3.64 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.57, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.05.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The software giant reported $4.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $4.72 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $92.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.62 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 31.28% and a net margin of 41.17%. The company's revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Corporation will post 19.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 19th will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. This is a boost from Microsoft's previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 19th. Microsoft's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.46%.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation is a global technology company that develops and sells software, devices, cloud services and other digital products. Founded in 1975 by Bill Gates and Paul Allen, the company is headquartered in Redmond, Washington, and serves consumers, businesses and governments around the world. Its products and services include the Windows operating system, Microsoft 365 productivity applications, Azure cloud computing, Dynamics business software, Xbox gaming consoles and services, and Surface devices.

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