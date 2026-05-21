Pinkerton Wealth LLC Decreases Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. $AMD

Pinkerton Wealth LLC trimmed its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD - Free Report) by 17.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,409 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after selling 3,482 shares during the period. Pinkerton Wealth LLC's holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $3,514,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 326.5% in the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 52,068 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $8,424,000 after purchasing an additional 39,861 shares during the period. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 127.6% in the 3rd quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC now owns 72,602 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $11,746,000 after purchasing an additional 40,708 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 84,256 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $13,632,000 after purchasing an additional 6,095 shares during the period. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 338.5% in the 4th quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 6,157 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $1,319,000 after purchasing an additional 4,753 shares during the period. Finally, Highline Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 4,891.6% during the fourth quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,286 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $1,775,000 after buying an additional 8,120 shares during the period. 71.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Advanced Micro Devices Trading Up 8.1%

NASDAQ AMD opened at $447.58 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $107.67 and a twelve month high of $469.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $729.82 billion, a PE ratio of 146.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 2.40. The stock's 50 day moving average is $287.25 and its 200 day moving average is $243.95.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.08. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 13.37%.The company had revenue of $10.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 37.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Advanced Micro Devices

In related news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $445.51, for a total transaction of $55,688,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 3,021,899 shares in the company, valued at $1,346,286,223.49. The trade was a 3.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 24,376 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $444.39, for a total value of $10,832,450.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 105,222 shares in the company, valued at $46,759,604.58. This represents a 18.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 309,598 shares of company stock worth $105,644,316 over the last ninety days. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AMD. Wedbush boosted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $290.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Barclays boosted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $300.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. They set a "peer perform" rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $330.00 to $530.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have given a Buy rating and twelve have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $410.00.

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About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc NASDAQ: AMD is a global semiconductor company that designs and sells microprocessors, graphics processors, chipsets and adaptive computing solutions for a broad set of markets. The company's product portfolio includes consumer and commercial CPUs under the Ryzen and Threadripper brands, data center processors under the EPYC brand, and Radeon graphics processing units for gaming and professional visualization. AMD also offers semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products for gaming consoles and other specialized applications, and provides supporting software and platform technologies for OEMs, cloud service providers and end users.

Founded in 1969, AMD has evolved from a supplier of logic chips into a diversified, fabless semiconductor designer.

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