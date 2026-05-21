Pinkerton Wealth LLC Purchases New Position in TE Connectivity Ltd. $TEL

Pinkerton Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 11,245 shares of the electronics maker's stock, valued at approximately $2,558,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new position in TE Connectivity during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Caitlin John LLC bought a new position in TE Connectivity during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd bought a new position in TE Connectivity during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in TE Connectivity by 189.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 194 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in TE Connectivity by 54.6% during the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 184 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.43% of the company's stock.

Get TE Connectivity alerts: Sign Up

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TEL has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $286.00 price target on shares of TE Connectivity in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded TE Connectivity from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Wall Street Zen downgraded TE Connectivity from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 2nd. UBS Group cut their price objective on TE Connectivity from $272.00 to $261.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on TE Connectivity from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, TE Connectivity currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $256.57.

View Our Latest Report on TEL

TE Connectivity Trading Up 2.7%

TEL stock opened at $201.45 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $58.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.58, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.18. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a twelve month low of $155.37 and a twelve month high of $252.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business has a fifty day moving average of $212.11 and a 200-day moving average of $223.97.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The electronics maker reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.70 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.72 billion. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 23.56% and a net margin of 15.54%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.10 earnings per share. TE Connectivity has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.830-2.830 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 11.28 EPS for the current year.

TE Connectivity Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 22nd. This is an increase from TE Connectivity's previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.5%. TE Connectivity's dividend payout ratio is presently 29.01%.

TE Connectivity announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, March 11th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the electronics maker to buy up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company's management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at TE Connectivity

In other news, insider Shadrak W. Kroeger sold 9,400 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $2,021,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 25,976 shares in the company, valued at $5,584,840. The trade was a 26.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 28,200 shares of company stock worth $6,211,332 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.60% of the company's stock.

TE Connectivity Company Profile

TE Connectivity NYSE: TEL is a global industrial technology company that designs and manufactures connectivity and sensor solutions used to enable the flow of power and data in a wide range of applications. Its product portfolio includes electrical connectors, cable and wire harness assemblies, sensors, relays and switches, fiber-optic and coaxial interconnects, and other passive and active components that provide mechanical and electrical connections in complex systems.

The company's products and engineered solutions serve diverse end markets such as automotive and transportation, industrial equipment, data communications and networks, aerospace and defense, medical devices, and energy.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider TE Connectivity, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and TE Connectivity wasn't on the list.

While TE Connectivity currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here