Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. $PNFP Shares Purchased by Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NYSE:PNFP - Free Report) by 374.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 503,348 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 397,288 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned 0.65% of Pinnacle Financial Partners worth $43,358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. High Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Pinnacle Financial Partners in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. BOKF NA raised its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 1,204.5% in the third quarter. BOKF NA now owns 287 shares of the company's stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 97.7% during the first quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC now owns 350 shares of the company's stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.40% of the company's stock.

Pinnacle Financial Partners News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Pinnacle Financial Partners this week:

Positive Sentiment: Truist raised its price target to $118 from $115 and reaffirmed a “Buy” rating. The new target implies approximately 12% upside from the recently cited price, signaling continued confidence in Pinnacle’s earnings outlook and valuation. Benzinga analyst update

The new target implies approximately 12% upside from the recently cited price, signaling continued confidence in Pinnacle’s earnings outlook and valuation. Positive Sentiment: Director Robert A. McCabe Jr. purchased roughly $1.0 million of PNFP shares. The acquisition increased his direct ownership by 3.19% to 324,233 shares, which investors may view as a strong vote of confidence from an insider. SEC insider transaction filing

The acquisition increased his direct ownership by 3.19% to 324,233 shares, which investors may view as a strong vote of confidence from an insider. Positive Sentiment: Recent quarterly results provided a favorable backdrop. Pinnacle reported earnings of $2.50 per share, exceeding the $2.46 consensus estimate, while revenue was approximately in line with expectations. 2026 second-quarter earnings presentation

Pinnacle reported earnings of $2.50 per share, exceeding the $2.46 consensus estimate, while revenue was approximately in line with expectations. Neutral Sentiment: Pinnacle declared its regular $0.50-per-share quarterly common-stock dividend, payable August 28 to shareholders of record August 7. The dividend represents an annualized yield of about 1.9%, supporting shareholder returns but not materially changing the company’s growth outlook. Pinnacle dividend announcement

payable August 28 to shareholders of record August 7. The dividend represents an annualized yield of about 1.9%, supporting shareholder returns but not materially changing the company’s growth outlook. Neutral Sentiment: DA Davidson raised its price target to $112 from $109 but maintained a “Neutral” rating. The increase reflects somewhat improved valuation expectations, although the rating indicates limited conviction that the shares will substantially outperform.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PNFP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group increased their target price on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday. Weiss Ratings upgraded Pinnacle Financial Partners from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $122.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $122.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $117.00.

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Pinnacle Financial Partners Stock Performance

NYSE PNFP opened at $105.34 on Wednesday. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. has a one year low of $81.08 and a one year high of $107.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $8.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.47, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.04.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NYSE:PNFP - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The company reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.04. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a net margin of 15.40% and a return on equity of 10.93%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.24 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. will post 10.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 28th. Investors of record on Friday, August 7th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 7th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.9%. Pinnacle Financial Partners's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.47%.

Insider Transactions at Pinnacle Financial Partners

In related news, insider Robert A. Mccabe, Jr. acquired 10,013 shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $99.90 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,298.70. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 324,233 shares of the company's stock, valued at $32,390,876.70. This trade represents a 3.19% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Profile

Pinnacle Financial Partners NYSE: PNFP is a bank holding company headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee, that provides a broad range of commercial and consumer banking services. Founded in 2000, the company operates through a network of banking offices and digital channels to serve individuals, small and middle-market businesses, and institutional clients. Pinnacle’s business model emphasizes relationship-based banking and tailored financial solutions for commercial borrowers and deposit customers.

The company’s product and service offerings include commercial and residential lending, treasury and payment solutions, deposit accounts, mortgage services, and cash management.

See Also

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