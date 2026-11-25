State Street Corp cut its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NYSE:PNFP - Free Report) by 51.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,947,408 shares of the company's stock after selling 6,420,420 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned approximately 3.94% of Pinnacle Financial Partners worth $556,737,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PNFP. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,704,708,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,141,397 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,123,944,000 after acquiring an additional 2,016,827 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at $133,031,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 134.1% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,195,103 shares of the company's stock worth $102,946,000 after acquiring an additional 684,544 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in Pinnacle Financial Partners during the 2nd quarter worth $70,269,000. 87.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get PNFP alerts: Sign Up

Pinnacle Financial Partners Stock Performance

PNFP opened at $95.85 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.08 and a 1-year high of $110.33. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $97.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.08.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NYSE:PNFP - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The company reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.62 by $0.07. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a return on equity of 11.33% and a net margin of 15.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Research analysts predict that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. will post 10.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 6th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.1%. Pinnacle Financial Partners's dividend payout ratio is 26.70%.

Insider Transactions at Pinnacle Financial Partners

In other Pinnacle Financial Partners news, Director Gregory G. Montana purchased 500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $98.61 per share, with a total value of $49,305.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 4,959 shares of the company's stock, valued at $489,006.99. The trade was a 11.21% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David B. Ingram acquired 10,000 shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $99.16 per share, with a total value of $991,600.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 75,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,455,047.12. This represents a 15.34% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 13,065 shares of company stock worth $1,290,941. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on PNFP shares. Hovde Group began coverage on Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $119.81.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Pinnacle Financial Partners

Pinnacle Financial Partners Company Profile

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. is a financial services company headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee. Founded in 2000, it operates Pinnacle Bank and provides banking and related financial services to individuals, businesses and other organizations. Its services include commercial and consumer banking, lending, treasury management, mortgage banking, wealth management, trust services and insurance. The company has built a regional presence across Tennessee and other Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic markets, including North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia and Virginia.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNFP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NYSE:PNFP - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Pinnacle Financial Partners, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Pinnacle Financial Partners wasn't on the list.

While Pinnacle Financial Partners currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

10 Best Stocks to Own in Fall 2026 AI spending is reshaping the market, and the opportunity extends far beyond the biggest chipmakers. Discover 10 stocks set to benefit from powerful trends in AI infrastructure, cloud computing, energy, capital returns, and consumer growth this fall. Get This Free Report