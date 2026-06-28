Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC Boosts Position in Tesla, Inc. $TSLA

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA - Free Report) by 20.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,753 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock after acquiring an additional 2,655 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC's holdings in Tesla were worth $5,856,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. Networth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Davidson Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 79.4% in the 4th quarter. Davidson Capital Management Inc. now owns 61 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tesla in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Prism Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Texas Capital Bancshares Inc TX purchased a new position in shares of Tesla during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Tesla Stock Up 1.2%

Shares of Tesla stock opened at $379.71 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Tesla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $288.77 and a 52-week high of $498.83. The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 trillion, a P/E ratio of 348.36, a P/E/G ratio of 15.18 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a 50 day moving average of $405.62 and a 200 day moving average of $413.17.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $22.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.96 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 4.89%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on TSLA shares. UBS Group reissued a "neutral" rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer reiterated a "market perform" rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Wedbush restated an "outperform" rating and set a $600.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Tesla in a research report on Friday, June 5th. They issued a "buy" rating for the company. Finally, HSBC reissued a "hold" rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Twenty-one equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Hold rating and five have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $403.07.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Tesla

In related news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $1,350,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 18,106 shares of the company's stock, valued at $8,147,700. This represents a 14.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 26,409 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.11, for a total value of $9,985,506.99. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 48,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,300,145.89. This represents a 35.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 57,824 shares of company stock worth $21,657,588 in the last three months. 19.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc NASDAQ: TSLA is an American company that designs, manufactures and sells electric vehicles, energy generation and energy storage products. Founded in 2003 by Martin Eberhard and Marc Tarpenning, Tesla grew into a vertically integrated mobility and clean‑energy company with Elon Musk serving as its chief executive officer. The company's stated mission is to accelerate the world's transition to sustainable energy, reflected in its combined focus on electric drivetrains, battery technology, renewable energy products and software.

Tesla's automotive business includes a lineup of battery‑electric vehicles and related services.

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