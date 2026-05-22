Pinnbrook Capital Management LP Acquires 11,107 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. $TJX

Pinnbrook Capital Management LP increased its holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX - Free Report) by 59.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,635 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock after buying an additional 11,107 shares during the period. Pinnbrook Capital Management LP's holdings in TJX Companies were worth $4,552,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in TJX Companies by 113.7% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 15,039 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock valued at $1,817,000 after purchasing an additional 8,002 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in TJX Companies by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,172 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Bison Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in TJX Companies by 32.9% in the 4th quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 3,856 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares during the period. United Bank boosted its holdings in TJX Companies by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. United Bank now owns 16,298 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock valued at $2,013,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares during the period. Finally, Schnieders Capital Management LLC. bought a new position in TJX Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at $244,000. 91.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Key Headlines Impacting TJX Companies

Here are the key news stories impacting TJX Companies this week:

Insider Activity

In other TJX Companies news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 30,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.95, for a total value of $4,828,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 479,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,145,910.20. The trade was a 5.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.13% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $160.00 price target (up from $155.00) on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Thursday. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of TJX Companies from a "buy (a-)" rating to a "buy (b+)" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Barclays reissued an "overweight" rating and issued a $190.00 price target (up from $183.00) on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $174.58.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on TJX Companies

TJX Companies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TJX opened at $157.59 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $174.26 billion, a PE ratio of 30.60, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.64. The company's fifty day moving average is $156.67 and its 200 day moving average is $154.57. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $119.84 and a 52 week high of $165.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.17. TJX Companies had a net margin of 9.40% and a return on equity of 57.92%. The company had revenue of $14.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $14.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. TJX Companies has set its FY 2027 guidance at 5.080-5.150 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 1.150-1.170 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current year.

TJX Companies Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 14th will be given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. This is a positive change from TJX Companies's previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. TJX Companies's dividend payout ratio is presently 37.28%.

About TJX Companies

TJX Companies, Inc is a leading off-price retailer of apparel, footwear, home fashions and other consumer goods. The company operates multiple retail concepts that offer discounted brand-name and designer merchandise, including well-known banners such as T.J. Maxx and Marshalls in the United States, HomeGoods for home furnishings, TK Maxx in parts of Europe, and Winners and Homesense in Canada. Merchandise categories span women's, men's and children's apparel, accessories, beauty, home décor, kitchenware and small furniture, with frequent changes in assortment that create a “treasure-hunt” shopping experience for consumers.

The company's business model centers on opportunistic buying, purchasing excess, irregular or out-of-season inventory from manufacturers, department stores and other suppliers, and passing savings to customers through lower prices.

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