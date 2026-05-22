Pinnbrook Capital Management LP Buys New Position in Ross Stores, Inc. $ROST

Pinnbrook Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 22,481 shares of the apparel retailer's stock, valued at approximately $4,050,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ROST. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. raised its stake in Ross Stores by 7,000.0% during the 4th quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 142 shares of the apparel retailer's stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ross Stores during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. City Holding Co. raised its stake in Ross Stores by 1,080.0% during the 4th quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 177 shares of the apparel retailer's stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Ross Stores by 42.6% during the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 211 shares of the apparel retailer's stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, Salomon & Ludwin LLC raised its stake in Ross Stores by 89.0% during the 4th quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 223 shares of the apparel retailer's stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. 86.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ROST. Citigroup upped their price target on Ross Stores from $240.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Ross Stores from $248.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. UBS Group upped their price target on Ross Stores from $208.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Ross Stores from $214.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ross Stores has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $218.56.

Read Our Latest Report on ROST

Ross Stores Stock Performance

Shares of Ross Stores stock opened at $217.19 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $69.97 billion, a PE ratio of 32.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.87. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 52 week low of $124.49 and a 52 week high of $231.16. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $218.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $196.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 21st. The apparel retailer reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.64 billion. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 36.70% and a net margin of 9.43%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.47 earnings per share. Ross Stores has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.500-7.740 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.850-1.930 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 7.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ross Stores Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 9th will be paid a $0.445 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 9th. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. Ross Stores's dividend payout ratio is 26.93%.

Trending Headlines about Ross Stores

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Insider Transactions at Ross Stores

In other news, Director Patricia H. Mueller sold 1,881 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.13, for a total value of $400,897.53. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 2,159 shares of the company's stock, valued at $460,147.67. This represents a 46.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Michael J. Hartshorn sold 15,813 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.91, for a total value of $3,398,371.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 116,028 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $24,935,577.48. This represents a 11.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 25,756 shares of company stock valued at $5,521,004 over the last ninety days. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ross Stores Company Profile

Ross Stores, Inc NASDAQ: ROST is an American off‑price retailer headquartered in Dublin, California, that operates the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS store formats. The company sells a broad assortment of apparel, footwear, home fashions, accessories and other soft goods, positioning itself as a value-oriented destination for brand‑name and fashion merchandise at reduced prices.

Ross's business model centers on opportunistic buying of excess inventory, closeouts, cancelled orders and overstocks from manufacturers, department stores and other suppliers.

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