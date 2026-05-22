Pinnbrook Capital Management LP Has $2.67 Million Stock Position in Celestica, Inc. $CLS

Pinnbrook Capital Management LP lowered its stake in shares of Celestica, Inc. (NYSE:CLS - Free Report) TSE: CLS by 71.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,015 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 23,041 shares during the period. Pinnbrook Capital Management LP's holdings in Celestica were worth $2,665,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pinney & Scofield Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Celestica by 20.0% during the third quarter. Pinney & Scofield Inc. now owns 180 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. LeConte Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Celestica by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. LeConte Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,001 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Celestica by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC now owns 1,686 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Oxinas Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Celestica by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Oxinas Partners LLC now owns 2,958 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $874,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Planning Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Celestica by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 1,528 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.38% of the company's stock.

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Celestica Trading Up 2.4%

CLS opened at $354.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Celestica, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $110.54 and a fifty-two week high of $435.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.77 billion, a PE ratio of 42.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 2.09. The company's 50-day moving average is $339.06 and its 200 day moving average is $316.70.

Celestica (NYSE:CLS - Get Free Report) TSE: CLS last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The technology company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.97 billion. Celestica had a net margin of 6.95% and a return on equity of 36.91%. The firm's revenue was up 52.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. Celestica has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.150-10.150 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.140-2.340 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Celestica, Inc. will post 9.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CLS. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Celestica from $370.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Celestica from $338.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Celestica from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Celestica from $410.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $445.00 target price on shares of Celestica in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $427.42.

View Our Latest Report on CLS

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Celestica news, Director Michael Max Wilson sold 4,168 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.31, for a total value of $1,389,236.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 24,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,238,756.58. This trade represents a 14.43% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company's stock.

Celestica Profile

Celestica Inc is a multinational electronics manufacturing services (EMS) company that provides design, engineering, manufacturing and supply chain solutions to original equipment manufacturers across a range of industries. Headquartered in Toronto, Ontario, Canada, Celestica works with customers to develop and produce complex electronic and electro-mechanical products, integrating activities from product design and prototyping through high-volume assembly, testing and final system integration.

The company's service offering typically includes product engineering and design support, printed circuit board assembly, box-build and systems assembly, automated test and inspection, aftermarket repair and refurbishment, and end-to-end supply chain and logistics management.

Further Reading

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