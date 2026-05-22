Pinnbrook Capital Management LP Has $9.77 Million Position in Carnival Corporation $CCL

Pinnbrook Capital Management LP reduced its position in shares of Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL - Free Report) by 32.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 319,796 shares of the company's stock after selling 156,692 shares during the period. Carnival comprises about 1.4% of Pinnbrook Capital Management LP's investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Pinnbrook Capital Management LP's holdings in Carnival were worth $9,767,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BOCHK Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Carnival during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carnival during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Carnival by 381.0% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 962 shares of the company's stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 762 shares during the period. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Carnival by 182.0% during the third quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,021 shares of the company's stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in Carnival in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 67.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Key Carnival News

Here are the key news stories impacting Carnival this week:

Positive Sentiment: Lower global oil prices are helping Carnival, since fuel is a major operating cost for cruise lines and cheaper oil can support margins. Why Carnival Stock Is Cruising Higher On Wednesday?

Lower global oil prices are helping Carnival, since fuel is a major operating cost for cruise lines and cheaper oil can support margins. Positive Sentiment: Zacks Research raised its FY2027 and FY2028 earnings estimates for Carnival, signaling modestly better long-term profit expectations even though the firm kept a Hold rating.

Zacks Research raised its FY2027 and FY2028 earnings estimates for Carnival, signaling modestly better long-term profit expectations even though the firm kept a Hold rating. Positive Sentiment: Carnival announced its first surplus meal donation in Latin America, expanding its “Less Left Over” food-waste reduction program to 18 port destinations worldwide. This supports the company’s sustainability profile and community relations. Carnival Corporation Marks First Meal Donation in Latin America

Carnival announced its first surplus meal donation in Latin America, expanding its “Less Left Over” food-waste reduction program to 18 port destinations worldwide. This supports the company’s sustainability profile and community relations. Neutral Sentiment: Holland America Line opened bookings for its 2028 Grand Voyages, which adds visibility to future demand but is not an immediate financial catalyst. Holland America Line Opens Bookings for 2028 Grand Voyages

Holland America Line opened bookings for its 2028 Grand Voyages, which adds visibility to future demand but is not an immediate financial catalyst. Negative Sentiment: Broader market selling in consumer discretionary stocks, driven by inflation worries and concerns about slowing demand, is weighing on Carnival and other travel names. Carnival and United Airlines Shares Plummet, What You Need To Know

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Carnival news, Director Sir Jonathon Band sold 11,988 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.19, for a total transaction of $313,965.72. Following the transaction, the director owned 52,601 shares in the company, valued at $1,377,620.19. This trade represents a 18.56% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,000 shares of company stock worth $314,265. 7.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Carnival Stock Performance

NYSE:CCL opened at $26.17 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $32.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.63, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 2.33. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. Carnival Corporation has a 1-year low of $21.62 and a 1-year high of $34.03.

Carnival (NYSE:CCL - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 27th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $6.13 billion. Carnival had a return on equity of 26.92% and a net margin of 11.48%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Carnival Corporation will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Carnival Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 18th. Carnival's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.67%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CCL shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Carnival from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. HSBC upgraded Carnival from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $33.60 to $30.10 in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Carnival from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a "positive" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Zacks Research upgraded Carnival from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on Carnival from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Nineteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $34.18.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Carnival

Carnival Profile

Carnival Corporation NYSE: CCL is a global cruise operator that provides leisure travel services through a portfolio of passenger cruise brands. The company's core business is operating cruise ships that offer multi-night voyages and associated vacation services, including onboard accommodations, dining, entertainment, spa and wellness offerings, casinos, youth programs, and organized shore excursions. Carnival markets cruise vacations to a broad range of consumers, from value-focused travelers to premium and luxury segments, through differentiated brand positioning and onboard experiences.

Its operating structure comprises multiple well-known cruise brands that target distinct geographic and demographic markets.

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