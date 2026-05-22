Pinnbrook Capital Management LP Increases Stock Position in Natera, Inc. $NTRA

Pinnbrook Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA - Free Report) by 16.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,882 shares of the medical research company's stock after purchasing an additional 5,968 shares during the quarter. Natera comprises approximately 1.3% of Pinnbrook Capital Management LP's holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Pinnbrook Capital Management LP's holdings in Natera were worth $9,595,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Horizon Investments LLC lifted its stake in Natera by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 244 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Natera by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 270 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Natera by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc. now owns 1,541 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH increased its holdings in shares of Natera by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 1,804 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Natera by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 931 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.90% of the company's stock.

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Natera Trading Down 0.6%

Shares of NASDAQ:NTRA opened at $203.69 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -124.96 and a beta of 1.57. Natera, Inc. has a 12 month low of $131.81 and a 12 month high of $256.36. The firm's 50-day moving average is $200.78 and its 200 day moving average is $215.41.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The medical research company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.81. The business had revenue of $665.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $600.68 million. Natera had a negative net margin of 9.05% and a negative return on equity of 14.74%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.41) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Natera, Inc. will post -1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on NTRA shares. William Blair started coverage on shares of Natera in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. They issued an "outperform" rating on the stock. Evercore restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $270.00 target price on shares of Natera in a report on Friday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Natera from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Natera in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $265.00 target price on shares of Natera in a report on Friday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $256.60.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Natera

Insider Activity at Natera

In other Natera news, insider Solomon Moshkevich sold 3,405 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.69, for a total value of $693,564.45. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 142,295 shares in the company, valued at $28,984,068.55. This represents a 2.34% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, insider John Fesko sold 1,688 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.10, for a total transaction of $344,520.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 187,511 shares in the company, valued at $38,270,995.10. This represents a 0.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders have sold 38,266 shares of company stock valued at $7,747,808 over the last 90 days. 5.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Natera

Natera is a global diagnostics company that develops and commercializes cell-free DNA and other genetic testing technologies for clinical applications. The company focuses on three principal areas: reproductive health (including non-invasive prenatal testing and carrier screening), oncology (tumor-informed assays for minimal residual disease and recurrence monitoring), and organ transplantation (cell-free DNA tests to detect allograft injury). Natera combines laboratory testing, proprietary bioinformatics, and clinical reporting to deliver personalized genetic information to clinicians and patients.

Key product offerings include Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for fetal chromosomal abnormalities and select single-gene conditions; Horizon carrier screening for inherited conditions; Signatera, a personalized, tumor-informed assay used for detecting minimal residual disease and monitoring treatment response in cancer patients; and Prospera, a donor-derived cell-free DNA test used to assess the risk of organ rejection.

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