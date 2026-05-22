Pinnbrook Capital Management LP Invests $2.28 Million in CocaCola Company (The) $KO

Pinnbrook Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KO - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 32,667 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,284,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of CocaCola by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 374,771,512 shares of the company's stock valued at $26,200,276,000 after purchasing an additional 5,886,352 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of CocaCola by 15.1% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 39,094,276 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,592,732,000 after purchasing an additional 5,135,198 shares during the period. Danske Bank A S bought a new stake in shares of CocaCola during the third quarter valued at approximately $226,443,000. PFA Pension Forsikringsaktieselskab bought a new stake in shares of CocaCola during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $179,167,000. Finally, Danica Pension Livsforsikringsaktieselskab bought a new stake in shares of CocaCola during the third quarter valued at approximately $161,130,000. 70.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Here are the key news stories impacting CocaCola this week:

CocaCola Stock Performance

CocaCola stock opened at $81.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $77.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.60. CocaCola Company has a 52-week low of $65.35 and a 52-week high of $82.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $349.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.35.

CocaCola (NYSE:KO - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.05. CocaCola had a return on equity of 40.55% and a net margin of 27.80%.The firm had revenue of $12.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. CocaCola has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.240-3.270 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that CocaCola Company will post 3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CocaCola Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th. CocaCola's dividend payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley set a $88.00 price objective on CocaCola in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on CocaCola from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on CocaCola from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on CocaCola from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price objective on CocaCola from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, CocaCola currently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $86.80.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on CocaCola

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO John Murphy sold 99,437 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.42, for a total transaction of $7,996,723.54. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 410,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,016,431. This represents a 19.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Monica Howard Douglas sold 23,880 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.37, for a total value of $1,847,595.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 17,725 shares in the company, valued at $1,371,383.25. The trade was a 57.40% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 786,726 shares of company stock valued at $62,547,977. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CocaCola Profile

The Coca‑Cola Company NYSE: KO is a global beverage manufacturer, marketer and distributor best known for its flagship Coca‑Cola soda. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, the company develops and sells concentrates, syrups and finished beverages across a broad portfolio of brands. Its product range spans sparkling soft drinks, bottled water, sports drinks, juices, ready‑to‑drink teas and coffees, and other still beverages, marketed under both global and regional brand names.

Coca‑Cola’s brand portfolio includes widely recognized names such as Coca‑Cola, Diet Coke, Coca‑Cola Zero Sugar, Sprite, Fanta, Minute Maid, Powerade and Dasani, and in recent years the company has expanded into the coffee and premium beverage categories through acquisitions such as Costa Coffee.

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