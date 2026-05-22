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Pinnbrook Capital Management LP Invests $4.17 Million in Five Below, Inc. $FIVE

Written by MarketBeat
May 22, 2026
Five Below logo with Retail/Wholesale background
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Key Points

  • Pinnbrook Capital Management disclosed a new position in Five Below, buying 22,159 shares worth about $4.17 million in the fourth quarter.
  • Several analysts have turned more positive on FIVE, with price targets recently raised and the stock now carrying a Moderate Buy consensus rating and an average target of $240.60.
  • Five Below reported stronger-than-expected quarterly results, with EPS of $4.31 beating estimates and revenue rising 24.3% year over year; however, two insiders also sold shares in recent transactions.
  • Five stocks we like better than Five Below.

Pinnbrook Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 22,159 shares of the specialty retailer's stock, valued at approximately $4,174,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of FIVE. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Five Below by 40,774,210.3% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 55,453,062 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $10,445,139,000 after buying an additional 55,452,926 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Five Below by 397.5% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 819,502 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $126,777,000 after purchasing an additional 654,763 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Five Below by 149.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 848,105 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $131,202,000 after purchasing an additional 507,487 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Five Below by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,873,116 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $289,771,000 after purchasing an additional 332,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Five Below by 336.2% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 426,042 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $65,909,000 after purchasing an additional 328,365 shares during the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on FIVE shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Five Below from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Five Below from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 16th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Five Below from $255.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $246.00 price objective on shares of Five Below in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Five Below from $193.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Five Below presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $240.60.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Five Below

Five Below Trading Down 0.0%

Shares of NASDAQ FIVE opened at $219.79 on Friday. Five Below, Inc. has a one year low of $105.11 and a one year high of $251.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.15 billion, a PE ratio of 34.02, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $225.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $200.67.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 18th. The specialty retailer reported $4.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $4.00 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. Five Below had a return on equity of 18.70% and a net margin of 7.53%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.48 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Five Below, Inc. will post 8.16 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Five Below

In related news, COO Kenneth R. Bull sold 10,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.14, for a total transaction of $2,341,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 92,531 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $21,665,208.34. This trade represents a 9.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald Sargent sold 10,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.28, for a total transaction of $2,312,800.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 83,674 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,352,122.72. The trade was a 10.68% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Five Below Company Profile

(Free Report)

Five Below, Inc NASDAQ: FIVE is an American specialty discount retailer offering a broad assortment of merchandise priced primarily at $5 or below. Since its founding in 2002 by David Schlessinger and Tom Vellios, the company has pursued a value-focused retail model targeting tweens, teens and beyond, with stores designed to deliver trend-driven products at an accessible price point. Headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, Five Below has grown into a national chain operating in dozens of U.S.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE - Free Report).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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