Pinnbrook Capital Management LP Makes New $7.35 Million Investment in RTX Corporation $RTX

Pinnbrook Capital Management LP acquired a new position in RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 40,062 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $7,347,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its position in shares of RTX by 227.8% in the fourth quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 30,091 shares of the company's stock worth $5,519,000 after acquiring an additional 20,911 shares during the period. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of RTX by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 30,254 shares of the company's stock worth $5,549,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of RTX by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,195 shares of the company's stock worth $1,320,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC raised its position in shares of RTX by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 12,932 shares of the company's stock worth $2,372,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, Goldenstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of RTX in the fourth quarter worth about $224,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.50% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RTX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of RTX from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of RTX from $225.00 to $210.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of RTX from $238.00 to $226.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Wolfe Research restated an "outperform" rating on shares of RTX in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of RTX from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $210.75.

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RTX Stock Up 0.9%

RTX opened at $176.35 on Friday. RTX Corporation has a twelve month low of $130.90 and a twelve month high of $214.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $189.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $188.74. The company has a market cap of $237.49 billion, a PE ratio of 33.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.31.

RTX (NYSE:RTX - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.26. RTX had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 13.50%. The firm had revenue of $22.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.47 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. RTX has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.600-6.800 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that RTX Corporation will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RTX Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 22nd will be issued a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 22nd. This is a positive change from RTX's previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. RTX's payout ratio is currently 51.03%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other RTX news, EVP Dantaya M. Williams sold 12,713 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.83, for a total value of $2,578,577.79. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 16,749 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,397,199.67. This represents a 43.15% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.10% of the company's stock.

RTX News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting RTX this week:

RTX Profile

RTX NYSE: RTX is a U.S.-based aerospace and defense company that designs, manufactures and services advanced systems for commercial, military and governmental customers worldwide. The company was created through the 2020 combination of Raytheon Company and United Technologies Corporation and later adopted the RTX name, positioning itself as a diversified provider across the aerospace and defense value chain.

RTX's operations span a broad set of capabilities. Its commercial aerospace businesses include Pratt & Whitney aircraft engines and Collins Aerospace systems, which supply propulsion, avionics, aerostructures, interiors and integrated aircraft systems.

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