Pinnbrook Capital Management LP Sells 13,627 Shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. $TTWO

Pinnbrook Capital Management LP cut its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO - Free Report) by 77.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,902 shares of the company's stock after selling 13,627 shares during the period. Pinnbrook Capital Management LP's holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $999,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TTWO. LBP AM SA grew its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 298.2% during the fourth quarter. LBP AM SA now owns 64,611 shares of the company's stock worth $16,542,000 after purchasing an additional 48,384 shares in the last quarter. AGF Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 33.1% during the third quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 72,828 shares of the company's stock worth $18,816,000 after purchasing an additional 18,119 shares in the last quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the third quarter worth about $3,419,000. M&G PLC purchased a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the third quarter worth about $12,465,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 585,950 shares of the company's stock worth $150,021,000 after purchasing an additional 114,403 shares in the last quarter. 95.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Take-Two Interactive Software Stock Up 0.6%

Shares of TTWO opened at $238.08 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $44.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $211.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $225.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 1 year low of $187.63 and a 1 year high of $264.79.

Insider Transactions at Take-Two Interactive Software

In other Take-Two Interactive Software news, CEO Strauss Zelnick sold 7,946 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.16, for a total value of $1,701,715.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 170,756 shares of the company's stock, valued at $36,569,104.96. This represents a 4.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 810 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.47, for a total value of $172,910.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 124,191 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $26,511,052.77. This represents a 0.65% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 64,724 shares of company stock worth $13,866,155 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.34% of the company's stock.

Take-Two Interactive Software News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Take-Two Interactive Software this week:

Positive Sentiment: Take-Two beat quarterly earnings and revenue expectations, reporting $0.80 EPS versus $0.56 expected and revenue of $1.68 billion versus $1.55 billion expected, signaling solid underlying execution. Take-Two Interactive (TTWO) Q4 Earnings and Revenues Beat Estimates

Take-Two beat quarterly earnings and revenue expectations, reporting $0.80 EPS versus $0.56 expected and revenue of $1.68 billion versus $1.55 billion expected, signaling solid underlying execution. Positive Sentiment: The company reaffirmed the GTA VI launch date for Nov. 19, which supports investor confidence in a major future catalyst for bookings and earnings growth. Take-Two Says ‘GTA VI' Launch Still Set for Nov. 19

The company reaffirmed the GTA VI launch date for Nov. 19, which supports investor confidence in a major future catalyst for bookings and earnings growth. Positive Sentiment: Management said fiscal 2026 revenue rose 6% and the company expects fiscal 2027 EPS of 5.75 to 6.00, above analyst estimates, indicating stronger profitability ahead. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. Reports Results for Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2026

Management said fiscal 2026 revenue rose 6% and the company expects fiscal 2027 EPS of 5.75 to 6.00, above analyst estimates, indicating stronger profitability ahead. Neutral Sentiment: The company’s FY2027 revenue guidance of $8.0 billion to $8.2 billion came in below Wall Street expectations, tempering enthusiasm despite the upbeat earnings outlook.

The company’s FY2027 revenue guidance of $8.0 billion to $8.2 billion came in below Wall Street expectations, tempering enthusiasm despite the upbeat earnings outlook. Neutral Sentiment: Take-Two also guided first-quarter FY2027 revenue below consensus, suggesting some near-term caution before the GTA VI launch benefit fully ramps.

Take-Two also guided first-quarter FY2027 revenue below consensus, suggesting some near-term caution before the GTA VI launch benefit fully ramps. Negative Sentiment: Quarterly EPS missed the prior year’s level and the company still posted a negative net margin, highlighting ongoing pressure until its blockbuster pipeline translates into stronger cash generation.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Benchmark reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Monday, February 2nd. DA Davidson reissued a "buy" rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Wedbush reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $292.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $295.00 to $293.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $287.93.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Take-Two Interactive Software

About Take-Two Interactive Software

Take-Two Interactive Software is an American video game publisher headquartered in New York City. Founded in 1993 by Ryan Brant, the company is publicly traded on the NASDAQ under the ticker TTWO and is led by Chairman and CEO Strauss Zelnick. Take-Two operates through distinct publishing labels that manage development, marketing and distribution of interactive entertainment for a global audience.

Take-Two's publishing portfolio includes Rockstar Games and 2K, as well as the Private Division label, which supports independent and mid-size developers.

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