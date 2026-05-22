Pinnbrook Capital Management LP Sells 14,425 Shares of MasTec, Inc. $MTZ

Pinnbrook Capital Management LP trimmed its holdings in shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ - Free Report) by 35.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,185 shares of the construction company's stock after selling 14,425 shares during the period. Pinnbrook Capital Management LP's holdings in MasTec were worth $5,692,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MTZ. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in MasTec by 9,550.8% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 946,555 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $201,295,000 after purchasing an additional 936,747 shares during the period. 140 Summer Partners LP acquired a new position in MasTec during the third quarter valued at approximately $81,514,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in MasTec by 52.1% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,022,175 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $217,529,000 after purchasing an additional 350,228 shares during the period. Merewether Investment Management LP grew its holdings in MasTec by 59.8% during the third quarter. Merewether Investment Management LP now owns 867,240 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $184,557,000 after purchasing an additional 324,500 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its holdings in MasTec by 71.0% during the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 732,886 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $155,965,000 after purchasing an additional 304,358 shares during the period. 78.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Transactions at MasTec

In other MasTec news, Director C Robert Campbell sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $417.00, for a total value of $1,251,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 30,646 shares in the company, valued at $12,779,382. This trade represents a 8.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Javier Alberto Palomarez sold 950 shares of MasTec stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.43, for a total transaction of $309,158.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 10,592 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,446,954.56. This trade represents a 8.23% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 10,450 shares of company stock worth $3,512,759 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 21.40% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MTZ. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of MasTec from $420.00 to $453.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Weiss Ratings cut shares of MasTec from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of MasTec from $250.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. B. Riley Financial restated a "buy" rating on shares of MasTec in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded shares of MasTec from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $480.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Nineteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $459.28.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on MasTec

MasTec Stock Up 1.2%

MTZ stock opened at $388.97 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $30.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.12 and a beta of 1.82. MasTec, Inc. has a twelve month low of $145.46 and a twelve month high of $441.43. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $359.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $279.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The construction company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.41. MasTec had a return on equity of 17.15% and a net margin of 2.94%.The company had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. The business's revenue was up 34.5% compared to the same quarter last year. MasTec has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.790-8.790 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.200-2.200 EPS. Analysts anticipate that MasTec, Inc. will post 8.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MasTec Company Profile

MasTec, Inc is a diversified infrastructure construction company that provides engineering, fabrication, installation and maintenance services across a broad range of end markets. Its principal activities encompass the development of communications networks, oil and gas pipeline systems, electrical transmission and distribution facilities, industrial installations and renewable energy projects.

The company traces its roots to a small cable installation operation in Miami and has grown through a series of strategic acquisitions to become one of the largest infrastructure contractors in North America.

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