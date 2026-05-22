Pinnbrook Capital Management LP Sells 99,630 Shares of Somnigroup International Inc. $SGI

Pinnbrook Capital Management LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Somnigroup International Inc. (NYSE:SGI - Free Report) by 75.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,064 shares of the company's stock after selling 99,630 shares during the quarter. Pinnbrook Capital Management LP's holdings in Somnigroup International were worth $2,952,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SGI. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Somnigroup International by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,820 shares of the company's stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Somnigroup International by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,885 shares of the company's stock worth $1,061,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC grew its stake in Somnigroup International by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 2,912 shares of the company's stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Somnigroup International by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,926 shares of the company's stock worth $975,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Somnigroup International by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,974 shares of the company's stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. 99.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Somnigroup International from $106.00 to $96.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Somnigroup International from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Somnigroup International from a "hold (c)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Stephens restated an "equal weight" rating and issued a $89.00 price target on shares of Somnigroup International in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Somnigroup International from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $98.60.

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Somnigroup International Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SGI opened at $67.26 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.25. Somnigroup International Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.39 and a 52-week high of $98.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $74.30.

Somnigroup International (NYSE:SGI - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter. Somnigroup International had a net margin of 6.80% and a return on equity of 19.62%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. Somnigroup International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.000-3.400 EPS. Analysts forecast that Somnigroup International Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Somnigroup International Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 21st. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.0%. Somnigroup International's payout ratio is 27.76%.

About Somnigroup International

Somnigroup International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, distributes, and retails bedding products in the United States and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, Stearns & Foster, Sealy, and Cocoon by Sealy brand names. The company sells its products through approximately company-owned stores, online, and call centers; and third party retailers, including third party distribution, hospitality, and healthcare.

See Also

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