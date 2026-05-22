Pinnbrook Capital Management LP Takes $1.55 Million Position in Amer Sports, Inc. $AS

Pinnbrook Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Amer Sports, Inc. (NYSE:AS - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 41,476 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,549,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in shares of Amer Sports by 484.8% during the 3rd quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 848 shares of the company's stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amer Sports by 241.6% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,199 shares of the company's stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Amer Sports by 174.3% during the 2nd quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,591 shares of the company's stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Amer Sports by 5,600.0% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,824 shares of the company's stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Persistent Asset Partners Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Amer Sports during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $99,000. 40.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Amer Sports Stock Up 1.4%

Shares of AS opened at $35.31 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $19.56 billion, a PE ratio of 44.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 2.16. The company's fifty day moving average is $34.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.86. Amer Sports, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.92 and a fifty-two week high of $42.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Amer Sports (NYSE:AS - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. Amer Sports had a net margin of 6.50% and a return on equity of 10.29%. Amer Sports's revenue for the quarter was up 32.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. Amer Sports has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.180-1.230 EPS. Analysts forecast that Amer Sports, Inc. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on AS shares. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Amer Sports from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Amer Sports from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Amer Sports in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird set a $51.00 price objective on shares of Amer Sports in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an "overweight" rating on shares of Amer Sports in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $48.19.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on AS

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Amer Sports news, CEO Stuart Haselden sold 11,438 shares of Amer Sports stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.26, for a total value of $414,741.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 15,275 shares in the company, valued at $553,871.50. This trade represents a 42.82% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, CFO Andrew E. Page sold 6,005 shares of Amer Sports stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.26, for a total transaction of $217,741.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 11,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $428,883.28. This trade represents a 33.67% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. In the last quarter, insiders sold 27,125 shares of company stock worth $956,673.

Amer Sports Company Profile

Amer Sports NYSE: AS is a Helsinki-based sporting goods group that designs, develops and markets performance-oriented equipment, apparel and footwear across multiple sports. The company focuses on product innovation, brand-driven marketing and global distribution to serve athletes and outdoor enthusiasts, offering goods for activities such as skiing, running, hiking, tennis, golf and diving.

Amer Sports' portfolio comprises well-known sports and outdoor brands, including Salomon (outdoor footwear and winter sports), Atomic (alpine skis and ski equipment), Arc'teryx (technical outerwear and climbing gear), Wilson (racquet and ball sports equipment) and Suunto (precision instruments and sports watches).

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