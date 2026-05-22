Pinnbrook Capital Management LP Takes Position in Capital One Financial Corporation $COF

Pinnbrook Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 10,293 shares of the financial services provider's stock, valued at approximately $2,495,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 44.4% in the 4th quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 6,131 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $1,486,000 after purchasing an additional 1,884 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 85.9% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 21,216 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $5,142,000 after purchasing an additional 9,803 shares in the last quarter. Trajan Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $294,000. Cypress Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $243,000. Finally, Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC raised its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 28.1% in the 4th quarter. Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC now owns 1,927 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.84% of the company's stock.

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Capital One Financial Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of Capital One Financial stock opened at $186.62 on Friday. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $188.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $210.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Capital One Financial Corporation has a 52-week low of $174.98 and a 52-week high of $259.64. The company has a market cap of $116.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.48, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.05.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $4.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $5.08 by ($0.66). Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 10.59% and a net margin of 4.29%.The firm had revenue of $15.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $15.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.06 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 52.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Capital One Financial Corporation will post 19.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Capital One Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 19th. Capital One Financial's payout ratio is currently 112.28%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Capital One Financial

In other Capital One Financial news, insider Jason P. Hanson sold 3,729 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total transaction of $764,445.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 40,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,247,150. This represents a 8.48% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Lia Dean sold 1,692 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.61, for a total transaction of $314,052.12. Following the transaction, the insider owned 65,454 shares in the company, valued at $12,148,916.94. The trade was a 2.52% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 49,904 shares of company stock worth $9,528,159 in the last three months. 0.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on COF. TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $290.00 to $260.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $275.00 to $235.00 and set a "sector perform" rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 10th. Rothschild & Co Redburn reduced their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $290.00 to $275.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $256.00 to $250.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $226.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $258.75.

Get Our Latest Report on COF

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation NYSE: COF is a diversified bank holding company headquartered in McLean, Virginia. The company's core businesses include credit card lending, consumer and commercial banking, and auto finance. Capital One issues a wide range of credit card products for consumers and small businesses, and it operates deposit and digital banking services aimed at retail customers and small to midsize enterprises.

Products and services include credit and charge cards, checking and savings accounts (including the online-focused Capital One 360 platform), auto loans, and commercial lending solutions.

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