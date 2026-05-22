Pinnbrook Capital Management LP Takes Position in S&P Global Inc. $SPGI

Pinnbrook Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 8,809 shares of the business services provider's stock, valued at approximately $4,603,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SPGI. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in S&P Global by 353.8% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 488,185 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $255,121,000 after purchasing an additional 380,603 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in S&P Global during the third quarter valued at $180,503,000. Holocene Advisors LP boosted its position in S&P Global by 79.8% during the third quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 766,043 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $372,841,000 after purchasing an additional 339,947 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in S&P Global by 4.6% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,231,644 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $3,033,003,000 after purchasing an additional 274,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFA Pension Forsikringsaktieselskab acquired a new stake in S&P Global during the fourth quarter valued at $127,269,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.17% of the company's stock.

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S&P Global Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SPGI opened at $415.32 on Friday. S&P Global Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $381.61 and a fifty-two week high of $579.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of $425.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $467.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $4.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $4.82 by $0.15. S&P Global had a return on equity of 17.26% and a net margin of 30.37%.The company had revenue of $4.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.37 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. S&P Global has set its FY 2026 guidance at 19.400-19.650 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 19.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

S&P Global Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be given a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. S&P Global's payout ratio is currently 24.56%.

Key Stories Impacting S&P Global

Here are the key news stories impacting S&P Global this week:

Positive Sentiment: S&P Global announced that its board approved the separation of its Mobility division into an independent public company, Mobility Global. Investors may view the spin-off as a potential value-unlocking move that could sharpen S&P Global’s focus on its core ratings, data and analytics businesses. S&P Global Announces Approval of Separation of Mobility Global

S&P Global announced that its board approved the separation of its Mobility division into an independent public company, Mobility Global. Investors may view the spin-off as a potential value-unlocking move that could sharpen S&P Global’s focus on its core ratings, data and analytics businesses. Positive Sentiment: The company also declared a quarterly dividend of $0.97 per share, reinforcing its shareholder-return profile and signaling continued confidence in cash generation. Dividend announcement

The company also declared a quarterly dividend of $0.97 per share, reinforcing its shareholder-return profile and signaling continued confidence in cash generation. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst commentary remains constructive overall: Daiwa Securities trimmed its price target slightly to $485 from $490 but kept an “outperform” rating, suggesting expectations remain favorable despite a modest valuation reset. Daiwa Securities price target update

Analyst commentary remains constructive overall: Daiwa Securities trimmed its price target slightly to $485 from $490 but kept an “outperform” rating, suggesting expectations remain favorable despite a modest valuation reset. Neutral Sentiment: Recent coverage also highlighted a strong subscription-revenue mix, improving rebounds in RPE after the IHS Markit integration, and ongoing buybacks/dividends, but noted rising liquidity and expense pressures that could limit upside in the near term. Zacks analyst blog

Recent coverage also highlighted a strong subscription-revenue mix, improving rebounds in RPE after the IHS Markit integration, and ongoing buybacks/dividends, but noted rising liquidity and expense pressures that could limit upside in the near term. Negative Sentiment: The company is also facing rising expenses, which may be weighing on sentiment as investors assess whether acquisition-related growth can offset higher costs. S&P Global Gains From Acquisitions Amid Rising Expenses

The company is also facing rising expenses, which may be weighing on sentiment as investors assess whether acquisition-related growth can offset higher costs. Negative Sentiment: S&P Global Mobility’s $2 billion private senior notes offering adds leverage-related attention around the business unit being separated, which can create uncertainty ahead of the spin-off. Mobility Global notes offering

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SPGI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price objective on S&P Global from $620.00 to $560.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on S&P Global from $551.00 to $554.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Rothschild & Co Redburn reduced their price objective on S&P Global from $585.00 to $540.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Barclays reissued an "overweight" rating and set a $565.00 price objective on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on S&P Global from $556.00 to $557.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, S&P Global has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $546.39.

Read Our Latest Report on SPGI

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Catherine R. Clay purchased 2,500 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $431.39 per share, with a total value of $1,078,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,500 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,078,475. This represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Martina Cheung purchased 2,322 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $429.93 per share, with a total value of $998,297.46. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 27,518 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $11,830,813.74. The trade was a 9.22% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Insiders purchased 5,974 shares of company stock valued at $2,576,775 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.03% of the company's stock.

S&P Global Profile

S&P Global is a leading provider of financial information, analytics and benchmark indices that serve investors, issuers, corporations and public institutions worldwide. The company operates through well-known businesses that include credit ratings, market intelligence and index licensing, as well as commodity and energy information services. Its products and services are used to assess creditworthiness, inform investment decisions, construct and track benchmark portfolios, and support risk and commodity market analysis.

S&P Global Ratings provides independent credit ratings, research and data used by fixed income investors and capital market participants to evaluate issuer and transaction risk.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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