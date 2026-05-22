Pinnbrook Capital Management LP Trims Stock Position in Howmet Aerospace Inc. $HWM

Pinnbrook Capital Management LP lowered its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM - Free Report) by 24.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,901 shares of the company's stock after selling 7,966 shares during the quarter. Pinnbrook Capital Management LP's holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $5,105,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HWM. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,548 shares of the company's stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the 1st quarter valued at about $399,000. Sivia Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the 2nd quarter valued at about $216,000. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 31.0% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,180 shares of the company's stock valued at $778,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cary Street Partners Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the 2nd quarter valued at about $145,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.46% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity at Howmet Aerospace

In other Howmet Aerospace news, VP Barbara Lou Shultz sold 1,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $260,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 23,874 shares in the company, valued at $6,207,240. This represents a 4.02% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Neil Edward Marchuk sold 41,932 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.50, for a total value of $11,300,674.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 65,105 shares of the company's stock, valued at $17,545,797.50. The trade was a 39.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Corporate insiders own 0.85% of the company's stock.

Howmet Aerospace Trading Down 0.5%

Howmet Aerospace stock opened at $259.96 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $247.37 and a 200 day moving average of $228.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.19. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 12-month low of $160.01 and a 12-month high of $280.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.11. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 29.27% and a net margin of 20.23%.The business had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Howmet Aerospace has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.880-5.000 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.220-1.240 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Howmet Aerospace Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 8th. Howmet Aerospace's dividend payout ratio is presently 11.14%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $228.00 target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, February 20th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a "positive" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $285.53.

View Our Latest Research Report on Howmet Aerospace

Howmet Aerospace Company Profile

Howmet Aerospace Inc is an industrial technology company that designs, manufactures and repairs engineered metal products for the aerospace, transportation and industrial markets. Its product portfolio includes precision castings and forgings, engineered fasteners, seamless rolled rings, and complex components for turbine engines, airframes and industrial gas turbines. The company also provides aftermarket services such as component repair, overhaul and parts distribution to support the operating fleet of commercial and military customers.

Howmet serves a global customer base of original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and aftermarket operators, with manufacturing, service and distribution facilities across North America, Europe and Asia.

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