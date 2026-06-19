Pinterest, Inc. $PINS Shares Acquired by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS - Free Report) by 32.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,951,421 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 730,358 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. owned about 0.44% of Pinterest worth $76,412,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pinterest in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd grew its position in shares of Pinterest by 2,017.3% during the fourth quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,101 shares of the company's stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,049 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Pinterest by 727.3% during the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 1,365 shares of the company's stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Pinterest by 2,409.1% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,380 shares of the company's stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Garner Asset Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Pinterest in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.81% of the company's stock.

Pinterest Stock Down 0.3%

PINS stock opened at $20.29 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.27, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.92. Pinterest, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.84 and a 1-year high of $39.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 4.23 and a quick ratio of 4.23.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $965.84 million. Pinterest had a net margin of 7.64% and a return on equity of 8.26%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. Research analysts predict that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Pinterest from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Pinterest from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Argus cut shares of Pinterest from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price target on Pinterest from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $27.40.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Pinterest

Insider Transactions at Pinterest

In related news, insider Wanjiku Juanita Walcott sold 27,337 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.46, for a total value of $559,315.02. Following the sale, the insider owned 724,673 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $14,826,809.58. This trade represents a 3.64% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 2,100 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $42,000.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 27,450 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $549,000. The trade was a 7.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 171,112 shares of company stock worth $3,595,596. 8.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Pinterest Profile

Pinterest, Inc operates a visual discovery platform that helps users find inspiration and ideas for projects ranging from home design and fashion to cooking and travel. Users create and curate "Pins" — images or videos linked to content — organized on thematic boards. The service is available through its website and mobile applications and emphasizes personalized recommendations and visual search to surface relevant content based on user interests.

The company's primary revenue model is advertising, offering promoted content formats that integrate into user feeds and search results.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PINS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS - Free Report).

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