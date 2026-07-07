Pinterest, Inc. $PINS Shares Sold by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio trimmed its stake in shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS - Free Report) by 39.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 149,128 shares of the company's stock after selling 96,921 shares during the period. Strs Ohio's holdings in Pinterest were worth $2,735,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Pinterest by 2,298.3% in the fourth quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 185,170 shares of the company's stock valued at $4,701,000 after acquiring an additional 177,449 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP raised its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 82.7% during the 3rd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 703,483 shares of the company's stock valued at $22,631,000 after purchasing an additional 318,351 shares in the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden lifted its stake in shares of Pinterest by 61.2% in the 4th quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 397,400 shares of the company's stock valued at $10,289,000 after purchasing an additional 150,900 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Pinterest during the fourth quarter worth $12,812,000. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS increased its position in Pinterest by 103.4% during the fourth quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS now owns 838,500 shares of the company's stock worth $21,709,000 after buying an additional 426,300 shares during the last quarter. 88.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Pinterest alerts: Sign Up

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PINS. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Pinterest in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Pinterest from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Pinterest from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d+)" rating on shares of Pinterest in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pinterest has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $27.47.

View Our Latest Report on Pinterest

Insider Transactions at Pinterest

In other Pinterest news, insider Wanjiku Juanita Walcott sold 27,337 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.46, for a total value of $559,315.02. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 724,673 shares in the company, valued at $14,826,809.58. The trade was a 3.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Benjamin Silbermann sold 46,875 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.45, for a total transaction of $1,005,468.75. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 279,070 shares of company stock valued at $5,817,283. Corporate insiders own 8.09% of the company's stock.

Key Stories Impacting Pinterest

Here are the key news stories impacting Pinterest this week:

Positive Sentiment: Wells Fargo boosted its price target on Pinterest to $30 from $28 and kept an overweight rating, signaling confidence in the company’s upside potential. Benzinga article

Wells Fargo boosted its price target on Pinterest to $30 from $28 and kept an overweight rating, signaling confidence in the company’s upside potential. Negative Sentiment: Zacks Research trimmed its earnings estimates across several periods, including FY2026, FY2027, FY2028, and multiple quarterly forecasts, which suggests slightly weaker profit expectations ahead. MarketBeat ticker page

Zacks Research trimmed its earnings estimates across several periods, including FY2026, FY2027, FY2028, and multiple quarterly forecasts, which suggests slightly weaker profit expectations ahead. Neutral Sentiment: Recent articles highlighting Pinterest as a potential value idea and discussing reasons to like the stock may have helped reinforce longer-term investor interest, but they do not represent new fundamental developments. Yahoo Finance article

Pinterest Stock Performance

Pinterest stock traded up $0.09 on Tuesday, hitting $22.34. The company's stock had a trading volume of 1,426,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,898,838. Pinterest, Inc. has a one year low of $13.84 and a one year high of $39.93. The firm has a market cap of $12.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 4.23, a current ratio of 4.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.97.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $965.84 million. Pinterest had a net margin of 7.64% and a return on equity of 8.26%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Pinterest Profile

Pinterest, Inc operates a visual discovery platform that helps users find inspiration and ideas for projects ranging from home design and fashion to cooking and travel. Users create and curate "Pins" — images or videos linked to content — organized on thematic boards. The service is available through its website and mobile applications and emphasizes personalized recommendations and visual search to surface relevant content based on user interests.

The company's primary revenue model is advertising, offering promoted content formats that integrate into user feeds and search results.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PINS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Pinterest, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Pinterest wasn't on the list.

While Pinterest currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here