Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR Has $3.44 Million Stock Holdings in Amphenol Corporation $APH

Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR boosted its holdings in Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH - Free Report) by 86.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,250 shares of the electronics maker's stock after buying an additional 12,605 shares during the quarter. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR's holdings in Amphenol were worth $3,443,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Amphenol by 163.8% during the 4th quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 182 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Amphenol during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Board of the Pension Protection Fund bought a new stake in Amphenol in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in Amphenol in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Amphenol during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Institutional investors own 97.01% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on APH. Robert W. Baird set a $177.00 target price on Amphenol in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Research lowered Amphenol from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Wall Street Zen cut Amphenol from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Rothschild & Co Redburn boosted their target price on shares of Amphenol from $160.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $178.07.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 61,072 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.90, for a total value of $8,788,260.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,927,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $277,368,257.30. The trade was a 3.07% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 130,775 shares of company stock valued at $18,709,350. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Amphenol Stock Down 4.9%

APH stock opened at $158.61 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $147.22 and a 200-day moving average of $142.88. Amphenol Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $95.19 and a fifty-two week high of $178.52. The company has a market capitalization of $195.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.58, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.71.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The electronics maker reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $7.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.08 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 17.24% and a return on equity of 37.44%. The company's revenue was up 58.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. Amphenol has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.140-1.160 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Amphenol Corporation will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Amphenol Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 23rd. Amphenol's dividend payout ratio is presently 28.74%.

About Amphenol

Amphenol Corporation NYSE: APH is a leading global manufacturer of electronic and fiber optic connectors, interconnect systems, and related components. The company designs, engineers and produces a broad range of products including electrical connectors, cable assemblies, fiber optic solutions, sensors, antennas and electromechanical devices used to transfer power, signal and data across complex systems. Its product portfolio spans ruggedized connectors for harsh environments to high-speed solutions for data centers and telecommunications networks.

Amphenol serves a diverse set of end markets, including automotive, broadband and telecom, data communications, mobile devices, industrial, energy, and military/aerospace.

Further Reading

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