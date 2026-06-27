Pitney Bowes Inc. $PBI Shares Bought by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in shares of Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI - Free Report) by 32.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 750,224 shares of the technology company's stock after purchasing an additional 185,326 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned 0.50% of Pitney Bowes worth $7,904,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PBI. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Pitney Bowes by 41.3% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,472 shares of the technology company's stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,015 shares during the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in Pitney Bowes by 190.9% in the 4th quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,747 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,459 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in Pitney Bowes by 404.6% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 4,022 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 3,225 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in Pitney Bowes in the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Pitney Bowes in the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.88% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

PBI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Pitney Bowes from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Citigroup restated a "market outperform" rating on shares of Pitney Bowes in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Zacks Research raised shares of Pitney Bowes from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Pitney Bowes from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Saturday, April 25th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Pitney Bowes from an "underperform" rating to a "neutral" rating and raised their target price for the stock from $9.50 to $16.50 in a research note on Monday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pitney Bowes presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $16.43.

Read Our Latest Research Report on PBI

Pitney Bowes Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of PBI opened at $17.54 on Friday. Pitney Bowes Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.95 and a 52-week high of $18.12. The company has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of 17.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.63. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.47.

Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.47. The firm had revenue of $477.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $471.83 million. Pitney Bowes had a net margin of 8.92% and a negative return on equity of 33.41%. The company's revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Pitney Bowes Inc. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pitney Bowes Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 18th were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 18th. Pitney Bowes's payout ratio is presently 38.83%.

Insider Activity at Pitney Bowes

In related news, EVP Deborah Pfeiffer sold 18,750 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.06, for a total value of $301,125.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 97,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,571,117.68. This represents a 16.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Kurt James Wolf sold 322,829 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.40, for a total value of $5,617,224.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 264,922 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,609,642.80. The trade was a 54.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders sold 3,030,097 shares of company stock valued at $46,661,100. Corporate insiders own 6.50% of the company's stock.

Pitney Bowes Profile

Pitney Bowes Inc NYSE: PBI is an American technology company that specializes in shipping, mailing, and e-commerce solutions. Founded in 1920 by Walter Bowes and Arthur Pitney, the company pioneered postage meter technology and has since evolved to offer a broad portfolio of hardware, software, and services designed to streamline physical and digital communications. Headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut, Pitney Bowes leverages a century of expertise to serve enterprises, small businesses, and government agencies around the globe.

The company's core offerings span mailing and shipping equipment, including postage meters, folder inserters, and address verification systems, alongside integrated software platforms for customer information management, data analytics, and location intelligence.

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