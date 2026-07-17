Pittenger & Anderson Inc. Acquires 10,409 Shares of ExxonMobil Corporation $XOM

Pittenger & Anderson Inc. increased its holdings in ExxonMobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM - Free Report) by 19.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 63,092 shares of the oil and gas company's stock after buying an additional 10,409 shares during the quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc.'s holdings in ExxonMobil were worth $10,704,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of ExxonMobil in the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,625,063,000. Quantum Portfolio Management LLC purchased a new stake in ExxonMobil in the first quarter worth approximately $965,932,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its stake in ExxonMobil by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 15,997,332 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $1,925,119,000 after buying an additional 2,465,410 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of ExxonMobil by 334.4% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,062,497 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $368,541,000 after buying an additional 2,357,467 shares during the period. Finally, Diamant Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ExxonMobil by 17,312.4% in the first quarter. Diamant Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,183,864 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $370,514,000 after acquiring an additional 2,171,322 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.80% of the company's stock.

Get ExxonMobil alerts: Sign Up

ExxonMobil Trading Up 0.9%

Shares of NYSE:XOM opened at $145.79 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $145.72 and a 200 day moving average of $146.30. The company has a market cap of $604.31 billion, a PE ratio of 24.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.17. ExxonMobil Corporation has a 12-month low of $105.53 and a 12-month high of $176.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

ExxonMobil (NYSE:XOM - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.18. ExxonMobil had a net margin of 7.57% and a return on equity of 10.24%. The company had revenue of $83.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $81.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.76 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ExxonMobil Corporation will post 11.43 EPS for the current year.

ExxonMobil Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 15th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.8%. ExxonMobil's payout ratio is 69.48%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on XOM. Wolfe Research downgraded ExxonMobil from an "outperform" rating to a "peer perform" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. HSBC upped their price target on shares of ExxonMobil from $135.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a "sector perform" rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of ExxonMobil in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of ExxonMobil from $128.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a "sector outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of ExxonMobil from $183.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $164.45.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on XOM

ExxonMobil Company Profile

ExxonMobil Corporation NYSE: XOM is an integrated oil and gas company engaged in the exploration, production, refining, distribution and marketing of petroleum products and the manufacture and sale of petrochemicals. Its operations span the full energy value chain, including upstream exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas; midstream transportation and storage; and downstream refining, product distribution and retail. The company also produces a broad range of chemical products for industrial and consumer applications.

ExxonMobil markets fuels and lubricants under well-known brands such as Exxon, Mobil and Esso, and its Mobil 1 motor oil is a prominent consumer product.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ExxonMobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider ExxonMobil, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and ExxonMobil wasn't on the list.

While ExxonMobil currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here